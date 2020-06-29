Early voting for the July 14 runoffs began today and ends July 10, and voting locations across Central Texas are following new safety procedures to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Bell County Elections Administrator Melinda Luedecke said voting booths will be set up in a single line, spaced 6 feet apart. When voters check in, she said, they will be given an unsharpened pencil that they will use as a touchscreen stylus to mark their ballot.
Poll workers — who have been given cloth masks and face shields — will be wiping down each voting machine. They will spray the machines down with 75 percent isopropyl alcohol, Luedecke said.
Early voters said the poll workers are following the new safety procedures, and that there did not appear to be any problems during early voting.
"They are wearing face masks and they have shields set up in between the stations, and the machines are separated," said Killeen resident Dennis Raines as he left the early voting location on Priest Drive. "I wasn't really worried about voting today, as I am taking precautions. I've been wearing face masks since this all started. My wife also voted by mail, I just dropped off her ballot earlier."
Raines said that, while early voting in the runoff election does not concern him too much in regards to safety, he did say he is worried about what the November election may look like.
"The November election might be a problem," he said. "There is going to be a lot more people, so you're going to see long lines, which will make distancing hard."
Raines said that, with the coronavirus continuing to infect people across Central Texas and the county, he is in favor of expanding voting by mail.
"I think everyone should be eligible to vote by mail if they want to, especially right now," he said.
Polls are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The voting locations will be closed Friday and Saturday because of the Fourth of July, a federal holiday. Polls will reopen noon to 5 p.m. July 5.
Residents also can vote 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 6-10.
BELL COUNTY
Here are the early voting locations and hours
Early Voting will be conducted in person each weekday at:
Belton - Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave
Killeen - Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive (the former DPS building)
Killeen - Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd
Temple - Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave
Salado - Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach
Harker Heights - Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
Note: A separate list of the 41 Election Day voting locations will be published after early voting ends.
Early voting hours:
June 29-July 2, Monday - Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 5, Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.
July 6-10, Monday - Friday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Election Day is July 14 and will have a separate list of polling locations.
CORYELL COUNTY
Here are the early voting locations for Coryell County residents:
Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508 B, Cove Terrace Shopping Center, Copperas Cove
Gatesville Main St. Annex, 801 E. Leon St., Gatesville
Early Voting days and hours are:
June 29: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
June 30: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
July 1-2: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
July 6: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
July 7: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
July 8-10: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
For more information, go to: https://www.coryellcountytax.com/#/elections
LAMPASAS COUNTY
Here is the early voting location: Election Office: 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas
Early voting days and hours are:
June 29: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
June 30: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
July 1-2: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
July 6: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
July 7: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
July 8-10: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
