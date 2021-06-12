Today is Election Day for voters who live in Killeen’s District 4, which is the western side of the city.
At stake is who will be the District 4 representative on the Killeen City Council.
The incumbent, City Councilman Steve Harris, and challenger Michael Boyd tied in the May 1 election for the council seat.
The 181-181 tie caused the need for a second election, which was scheduled for today.
Harris, 51, is running for his third consecutive term in District 4. He also served in the seat from 2011 to 2013.
Harris works in KISD as a school teacher and was a coach but gave it up to focus on his duties at the council.
Boyd, 36, is running for office for the first time, and has served on multiple boards and committees in the city. He currently serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Capital Improvements Advisory Committee and Parks Masterplan Workgroup.
Boyd works as a government data collector. He has lived in Killeen for over 30 years and is a member of the local Seventh-day Adventist Church.
In the second election, 236 ballots were cast in the six-day early voting period, which ended Tuesday, according to city officials.
Today’s polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
Precinct 404: Fire Station No. 7, 3701 Watercrest Road
Precinct 405: Shoemaker High School (small gym), 3302 Clear Creek Road
Precincts 401, 402, 412, 413: Fire Station No. 9, 5400 Bunny Trail
Read kdhnews.com tonight and the Herald’s Sunday edition for election results.
