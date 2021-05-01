Early Voting

An early voting sign is seen Monday, April 24, 2017, outside the Lions Club Park Senior Center in Killeen.

Area voters are heading to the polls today to select leadership for city councils and school boards.

Voters may want to bring an umbrella as they head out to vote as rain chances in Killeen today are 90%, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s high is expected to be 71, while the low is 63.

Thirteen candidates are running for four Killeen City Council seats up for grabs.

The winners will become part of the city council, making decisions on Killeen’s future and deciding how Killeen taxpayer money should be spent.

The Killeen school board has four people running for two seats. Those elected will decide how children are educated for years to come.

Meanwhile in Coryell County, voters are deciding if residents there should fund a $30 million bond for a new jail.

Other elections are slated for Harker Heights, Florence, Belton, Lampasas, Salado and Kempner.

For more information on the elections and the candidates, visit kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.

Polling Locations

Times: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

Killeen

Precinct # 106, Fire Station #1, 3800 Westcliff Road

Precinct #109, St. Joseph’s Church, Parrish Activity Center, 2903 E. Rancier Ave.

Precinct #201/204, Fire Station #3, 700 Twin Creek Drive

Precinct #205, Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R. A. Abercrombie Drive

Precinct #206/402/409, Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop

Precinct #207, Copper Mountain Library, 3000 South W. S. Young Drive

Precinct #203/208/210, Cedar Valley Elementary School, 4801 Chantz Drive

Precinct #404, Fire Station #7, 3701 Watercrest Road

Precinct #405, Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road

Precinct #406, Central Fire Station Training Academy, 207 S. 28th St.

Precinct #401/412/413, Fire Station #9, 5400 Bunny Trail

Precinct #408, Fire Station #5, 905 West Jasper Road

Precinct #410, Fire Department Support Facility, 114 W. Ave. D.

Salado

Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.

Harker Heights

Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, in Harker Heights

Nolanville

Nolanville Community Center, 408 N. 10th St., in Nolanville.

Lampasas and Lampasas County

Lampasas and Kempner voters can cast ballots at the Elections Administrator Office, 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas and the Kempner Fire Training Center, 315 Pecan Street, in Kempner

Coryell County

Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave B., Copperas Cove

Cove Early Voting Center, 508B Cove Terrace, Copperas Cove

Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Copperas Cove

Gatesville Elementary, 2537 E. Main St., in Gatesville

Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, in Evant

Flat Community Center 159 County Road 334, in Flat

Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St., in Oglesby

Gatesville Annex, 801 E. Leon St., in Gatesville

