Area voters are heading to the polls today to select leadership for city councils and school boards.
Voters may want to bring an umbrella as they head out to vote as rain chances in Killeen today are 90%, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s high is expected to be 71, while the low is 63.
Thirteen candidates are running for four Killeen City Council seats up for grabs.
The winners will become part of the city council, making decisions on Killeen’s future and deciding how Killeen taxpayer money should be spent.
The Killeen school board has four people running for two seats. Those elected will decide how children are educated for years to come.
Meanwhile in Coryell County, voters are deciding if residents there should fund a $30 million bond for a new jail.
Other elections are slated for Harker Heights, Florence, Belton, Lampasas, Salado and Kempner.
For more information on the elections and the candidates, visit kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.
Polling Locations
Times: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday
Killeen
Precinct # 106, Fire Station #1, 3800 Westcliff Road
Precinct #109, St. Joseph’s Church, Parrish Activity Center, 2903 E. Rancier Ave.
Precinct #201/204, Fire Station #3, 700 Twin Creek Drive
Precinct #205, Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R. A. Abercrombie Drive
Precinct #206/402/409, Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop
Precinct #207, Copper Mountain Library, 3000 South W. S. Young Drive
Precinct #203/208/210, Cedar Valley Elementary School, 4801 Chantz Drive
Precinct #404, Fire Station #7, 3701 Watercrest Road
Precinct #405, Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road
Precinct #406, Central Fire Station Training Academy, 207 S. 28th St.
Precinct #401/412/413, Fire Station #9, 5400 Bunny Trail
Precinct #408, Fire Station #5, 905 West Jasper Road
Precinct #410, Fire Department Support Facility, 114 W. Ave. D.
Salado
Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, in Harker Heights
Nolanville
Nolanville Community Center, 408 N. 10th St., in Nolanville.
Lampasas and Lampasas County
Lampasas and Kempner voters can cast ballots at the Elections Administrator Office, 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas and the Kempner Fire Training Center, 315 Pecan Street, in Kempner
Coryell County
Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave B., Copperas Cove
Cove Early Voting Center, 508B Cove Terrace, Copperas Cove
Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Copperas Cove
Gatesville Elementary, 2537 E. Main St., in Gatesville
Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, in Evant
Flat Community Center 159 County Road 334, in Flat
Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St., in Oglesby
Gatesville Annex, 801 E. Leon St., in Gatesville
