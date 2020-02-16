A constable seat in Bell County is up for grabs, and five candidates — two Republicans and three Democrats — are vying for it.
Current incumbent Edd Melton III, a Republican, is not seeking re-election for an eighth term.
The two Republicans are 57-year-old Michael Copeland and 62-year-old AJ Torres.
Copeland, who currently serves as a deputy constable in Precinct 4, has 35 years experience in law enforcement and currently holds a Master Peace Officer License and Instructors License from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
Torres is a 38-year veteran of law enforcement, currently a sergeant supervisor in the Bell County Constable Office, a position he has held for about 1 ½ years.
The three Democrats vying for the seat are Louie Minor, 40, Martha Dominguez, 45, and Calvin Brow, 60.
Minor is a local small-business owner with law enforcement experience, who once served in the Bell County Constable Office, Precinct 3, in Temple. Minor left the constable office when, as a member of the National Guard, he got orders to train for a deployment to Iraq in 2006.
Dominguez is an Ellison High School graduate with more than 20 years experience in law enforcement. She has been with the Precinct 4 constable office since 2012.
Brow is a Florida native, also with more than 20 years experience in law enforcement. He has been with the Precinct 4 office since 1994, and he has been full-time since 2000.
Question: What are your Top 3 issues related to the position, and why?
Democrats:
Brow: “If elected as Constable would be to reduce crime through community involvement and improve community relationships by building community partnership.”
Dominguez: “Process Service: Citizens pay for our service and all papers must be attempted/executed immediately. Evictions: With the growing number of citizens going thru these unfortunate circumstances, compassion must be part of the process. We can execute our orders and direct them to resources provided by the county or state, especially when it comes to the elderly and mentally challenged. We need to educate our community, especially the youth. We should use discretion regarding youth and enforce laws as needed as to not create further hardship on families.”
Minor: “Protecting the land, water and air are vital to a growing region. In support of our citizens and businesses, our office will be trained in environmental enforcement with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Our office will end low level arrest of marijuana (less than 4 ounces). This is the same policy of the Texas Department of Public Safety and this will be ours. This policy will help ease jail overcrowding in Bell County and allow adjudication in the court system. Finally, the public demands lower crime and human trafficking rates. We will take active roles in making our community safer.”
Republicans:
Copeland: “A. Professional service to the community, not just special interests – the public deserves and expects this from its public servants. B. Ensure proper training and current education for my department – a well trained department is better able to complete its mission and serve the community in both resolving civil and criminal matters. C. Providing ethical service with integrity and accountability for all my deputies – it is necessary to hold ourselves in this profession to a higher standard not just on duty but off duty as well, it is also what the citizens expect of us.”
Torres: “My top 3 goals as Constable are first to launch our office into the future with technology advancements. This will enable us to spend upwards of 60% of our time in servicing PCT 4 and less time in administrative tasks. It also gives us time for community engagement. Next I want to build on the relationship between local law enforcement and the constable office. I have the track record and relationships to do just that. Finally I want to ensure our deputies are experts in every aspect civil process, criminal and family law.”
Question: What makes you different from the other candidates?
Democrats:
Brow: “My experience over 24 years in law-enforcement in the civil process area with the same department, as well as over 20 years in the military.”
Dominguez: “I am not the status quo of the current administration, nor a politician trying to make a name for myself. I am a modern day Law Enforcement Officer that works the street, and will continue to do so, earning my pay on a daily basis. Not by sitting behind a desk but by leading this department into a new era of a true public servant. I chose this profession to serve the public, not myself. I will always put the best interests of the citizens before my own. As well as assist all other agencies as needed or requested.”
Minor: “Qualifications. I have a Master of Public Administration degree and a Bachelor and Associate degree in Criminal Justice. I am an Iraq War Veteran and was honorably discharged as an infantry captain from the Army. I then worked in Washington D.C. with the Department of Homeland Security as an Incident Management officer. Finally, I am a Democrat. The Democratic Party is a welcoming party and we welcome Republicans who change their views. I do not believe it is appropriate for candidates to switch parties and immediately run for the democratic nomination on our ticket.”
Republicans:
Copeland: “With over 35 years as a Peace Officer, I have extensive experience in all aspects of Law Enforcement and have held positions as a Patrol Officer, SWAT Officer, Community Services Officer, Investigator, Supervisor, and a Police Chief. I have handled positions that included personnel management and supervision, budget management, public relations, and enforcement of both civil and criminal law. I’m well known by a vast number of peers in Bell County who know me by my actions to be a hard-working person who is ethical and fair in my dealings with the general public, and the law enforcement community.”
Torres: “Selfless service to my country and to my community. I am a Law Enforcement veteran and a Marine veteran. I have vast amount of experience and hold a Master Peace Officer Certification. I am the ONLY candidate that was sponsored to attend a 28 week police academy with Austin PD. I have learned to adapt to many aspects of Law Enforcement to include SWAT, Police Academy Instructor, Narcotics, Killeen ISD Police (youth) and more than 6,000 hours of continuous training. I am a Sergeant with the PCT 4 Constables office. I believe in Law and Humanity. To serve my community!”
Question: If you were elected in November, what would you change?
Democrats:
Brow: “I would continue down the same path as Constable Melton has done for the past 25 years or more. I would try to add some more training into our department as I believe you can never have enough training and look into applying for some grants to help get more equipment/ training/for our Department.”
Dominguez: “To launch the Constable’s office into the future with technology advancements in civil process and to continue with the services available to the citizens of PCT 4. To keep our Deputies and our office staff in continuous education and training in their fields of civil process, criminal law and family law along with having a closer relationship between local law enforcement agencies in our precinct and wherever the Constables office can be of service.”
Minor: “The most appealing aspect of the job is the opportunity to bring change. The majority of the people do not understand what the constable’s office function is. The constable’s office has been a quiet agency for 30 years. For this reason, I will implement a community outreach program. This program will be headed by community leaders that want to have a positive and engaging office. Program will seek to raise awareness and community engagement throughout the precinct. I look forward to earning your vote and serving as your Constable.”
Republicans:
Copeland: “I would enhance our working relationships with local law enforcement agencies and try to coordinate training with them since we interact on a daily basis. I would evaluate the current workload within the department to optimize the use of personnel and assets. I would review past budgets in order to prepare a comprehensive budget that addresses our needs in order to best serve the public. All changes would be the result of an objective professional evaluation that is in the best interests of the department and the community that I serve.”
Torres: “To launch the Constable’s office into the future with technology advancements in civil process and to continue with the services available to the citizens of PCT 4. To keep our Deputies and our office staff in continuous education and training in their fields of civil process, criminal law and family law along with having a closer relationship between local law enforcement agencies in our precinct and wherever the Constable’s office can be of service.”
