Name: Latriece D. Walton
Age: 51
Occupation: Insurance Industry
What neighborhood do you live in?
District One
What was your upbringing and what brought you to the Killeen area?
My upbringing shaped my whole life. I was raised to be honest, and to follow my moral and ethical convictions. Above all just being the best person I can be, also to inspire my loved ones (family) and others. Being near to family brought me to Killeen.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
I have spent many years working in Human Resources and or Workforce Management positions. I am currently working in the insurance industry. My reason for entering this field is to bring a storefront to the Killeen area.
Have you run or served for a public office before? If so, what did you do? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Killeen City Council?
I haven’t served in a public office position. My decision to run for a seat on the Killeen City Council comes from listening to the needs of our residents in district one and our community. I want to be their voice. My experience gives me the leadership and problem solving ability to serve our city.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
Upon being elected my main priority as a city council member is to provide leadership and guidance to the community. Encourage citizens to participate in matters of interest to them at regular meetings. I will be a tireless advocate for district one and the community.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I want voters to know that I have the ability to listen respectfully to any and all concerns and weigh differing options. I have a determination to look at what’s best for the community. And the willingness to devote the time necessary to get the job done!
