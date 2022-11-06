Vote

Election Day is Tuesday. Several races and items are on the ballot.

Here are the polling places across Central Texas. Voters can cast ballots at any countywide polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Bell County

Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Road, Killeen

Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen

Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R A Abercrombie Drive, Killeen

Killeen Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen

Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, Killeen

First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chaparral Road, Killeen

Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen

Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen

Triple 7 Fire Station, 258 Triple 7 Trail, Killeen

Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road, Killeen

West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen

Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Avenue C, Killeen

Sugar Loaf Elementary School, 1517 Barbara Lane, Killeen

Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen

VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights

Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights

St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 E. FM 2410, Harker Heights

Nolanville City Hall, 101 N. Fifth St., Nolanville

Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton

Belton Annex, 550 E. Second Ave., Belton

Belton Annex North, 1605 N. Main St., Belton

Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell St., Belton

Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow Drive, Temple

VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road, Temple

Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. Third St., Temple

A & E Storage, 4970 E. U.S. Highway 190, Temple

Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple

Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave., Temple

Temple College Pavilion — Leopard Room, Room 2800, 130 E. Marvin R Felder Drive, Temple

Temple ISD Administration Office, 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple

St. Mary’s Church, 1018 S. Seventh St., Temple

First Baptist Church of Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple

First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St., Temple

First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie Ave., Rogers

Morgan’s Point Recreation Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd., Morgan’s Point Resort

Bliss Community Center, 109 S. Evans St., Little River-Academy

First Baptist Church, 506 Dixie Drive, Holland

Salado Church of Christ Activities Center, 217 N. Stagecoach Road, Salado

Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St., Troy

St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20220 FM 485, Burlington

3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner

Bartlett City Hall, 140 W. Clark St., Bartlett

Coryell County

Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove

Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove

Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Copperas Cove

Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville

Turnersville Community Center, 8115 Farm-to-Market 182, Gatesville

Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, Evant

Flat Community Center, 159 County Road 334, Flat

Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St., Oglesby

Lampasas County

New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas

Kempner Volunteer Fire Department Training Center, 315 S. Pecan St., Kempner

Clear Creek Baptist Church, 3350 Farm-to-Market 2657, Kempner

Lometa City Hall, 100 San Saba St., Lometa

Adamsville Community Center, 174 County Road 3750, Adamsville

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

