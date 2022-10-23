Name: Robert “Bobby” Whitson
Party: Republican
Occupation: Commissioner
Age: 48
City of Residence: Bell County (near Harker Heights)
Robert D. Whitson is the incumbent for Bell County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2, which represents the Harker Heights area. The Herald asked candidates questions on some relative issues facing them as a community leader. Here is how Whitson answered:
1. What is your position on the possible removal of the Confederate soldier statue in front of the old Bell County Courthouse in Belton?
The Courthouse statues were placed by private citizens and belong to the people. It is clear that some are offended by the statue dedicated to the common soldier who fought to defend his home from invasion. Others are offended that we would consider dishonoring those soldiers (some slaves and freedmen) by moving it. We respect our soldiers who pledge their lives to protect us, even when they fight wars over politics (i.e. Vietnam Veterans). I am willing to consider moving any of the Courthouse statues, if preserved locally for their historical value, and funded privately.
2. What is your position on the marijuana decriminalization initiative in Killeen and Harker Heights? Should Bell County adopt something similar?
Texas Constitution, Art. 11, Sec 5: “..no (city) ordinance passed shall contain any provision inconsistent with the Constitution of the State, or of the general laws enacted by the Legislature of this State.” This proposition violates State law so it won’t stand, even if passed by voters. Elected officials swear an oath to uphold the Texas Constitution. Those who knowingly support lawlessness and candidates who lie to us to get votes have already demonstrated they will not uphold their oath and deserve to be removed from office or disqualified from candidacy. Marijuana legalization is a Federal/State (not City/County) issue.
3. What is your long-range plan to manage growth in Bell County?
100 words is not sufficient to detail long range planning for our rapidly growing County. Navigating growth is complex and expensive, but the Court continues to identify efficiencies providing quality services to more residents, with less expense, without raising taxes. We are the only taxing entity in the County who has not raised revenue on existing properties for the past 3 years. I will use my private business experience to promote economic development to pay for inevitable expenses with sales taxes and quality jobs rather than homeowners’ property taxes. Synergy with other municipalities is essential for affordable, efficient growth (see Chaparral question).
4. What do you consider the top three issues for Bell County Pct. 2, which includes Harker Heights and Salado?
Rising property taxes. Rising inflation. Inadequate infrastructure. Precinct 2 includes East Killeen. We need better roads, diversified commercial development and planned strategic growth to control taxes (see #3). I cannot affect inflation, but I can mitigate the negative impact it has on our ability to provide services. Road, water, sewer and broadband costs have soared, but can be offset by higher paying jobs and sales taxes provided by the commercial businesses that can come here once the required infrastructure is available instead of homestead property taxes bearing the load more each year.
5. Are there commercial projects you would like to see encouraged in Pct. 2?
County efforts and support of local cities, tax reinvestment zones and private businesses, are bringing a 203-acre, $534-million mixed use development and Z-modular expansion, several industrial business that support regional Meta and Samsung facilities, a grocery store for the downtown area, a microgreens grower, manufacturing/distribution facilities and our County Annexes in Salado/Killeen/Heights. More ventures are considering Pct. 2 that I expect to materialize if I am able to replicate past successes which is why my economic development experience is essential to this position. My opponent has no business or economic development background.
6. What is your plan to appropriately represent residents in Harker Heights and Salado? Are there interests in which there is a conflict?
My knowledge of finance, budgeting, human resources, water management/availability, civil development and economic development, along with my healthy relationships with regional municipalities and private citizens of diverse backgrounds, have enabled me to formulate solutions to solve problems that our county has faced. I have demonstrated my commitment to Bell County (particularly Killeen/Heights/Salado) prior to being a Commissioner by being involved in community, active duty/veteran organizations, Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis, church, homeless, victims’ rights groups and foster care centers. That is what got me elected and that is why my neighbors have confidence in my commitment.
7. What is your plan to ensure Bell County residents have safe, reliable drinking water for decades to come?
Commissioners have no direct authority over water authorities, however, we do support local water authorities to help fund, study, and develop our water infrastructure and engage State leadership for policy changes. While we have lost some capacities in the past to our neighbors, since I have been a Commissioner (2019), we have strengthened our water capacity by developing more treatment facilities, studying/implementing new technology in aquifer storage, promoting water conservation and rainwater harvesting techniques, developing subdivision regulations to preserve groundwater availability and advocating for increased water capacity in the Brazos River watershed.
8. What is your opinion of the Chaparral Road issue? Should Bell County pay more to expand the road where a new high school in Killeen was just built?
Chaparral redevelopment from Hwy. 195 to Farm to Market Road 3481 was my first priority as Commissioner in 2019. The need was identified in 2004, but nothing had been done. In March 2019, the County committed $3 million to initiate the project and Killeen, Heights and KISD joined in in October prioritizing it for State funding. We selected engineers in January 2020 and, per agreement, Killeen took the lead. This month, Killeen was finally able to begin design. I will support any reasonable, affordable effort to expedite completion to include consideration of more county funding. Maintenance efforts have been doubled to keep the overburdened road safe.
