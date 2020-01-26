The filing period to be a candidate in the May 2 city and school board elections began Jan. 15, and several candidates have already filed. The filing period continues through Feb. 14.
Here are all of the candidates that have filed as of Friday.
Killeen City Council
Mellisa Brown, 38, is running for council at-large.
Leo Gukeisen, 54, has filed for an at-large seat.
Incumbent Butch Menking, 59, has filed for an at-large seat.
Incumbent Jose Segarra, 55, has filed for mayor.
Killeen Independent School District
Lan Carter, 47, has filed for the Place 5 seat.
David Michael Jones, 70, filed for Place 4 seat.
Brockley Moore, 52, filed for the Place 5 seat.
Marvin Rainwater, 74, has filed for reelection to place four on the board of trustees.
City of Salado
Paul Cox, 74, is running for Alderman.
Jason Howard, 39, is running for Alderman.
Michael Coggin, 62, is a current alderman and he filed for reelection.
Salado Independent School District
Kim Bird, 52, is the current board of trustees president, and she is running for reelection.
Savannah Hennig, 33, is a new candidate running for a position on the board.
Troy Smith, 38, is running for reelection to the board of trustees.
Belton City Council
Daniel Bucher, a parks board member, filed for a city councilmember position.
Belton Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter, 70, is running for Mayor.
Guy O’Banion is filing for reelection to the Belton City Council.
Belton Independent School District
Incumbent Janet Leigh, an at-large school board member, is running for reelection.
Incumbent Ty Taggart, an at-large school board member, is running for reelection.
Harker Heights City Council
Vitalis Dubininkas, 26, has filed for mayor.
Jeffrey Keith Harris, 62, has filed for City Council Place 4.
Mayor Spencer Smith, 68, is seeking re-election for his second term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.