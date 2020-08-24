The Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which controls water for Killeen and the surrounding areas, has all of its candidates in place for the upcoming November board election.
There are eight total candidates from seven different precincts who will seek spots on the board.
Candidates who will be on the ballot are Rob Robinson (D-6 or Harker Heights), Robert M. Jacobs (K-2 or central-south Killeen), Sandra Blankenship (K-2), Dale W. Treadway (D-4 or Copperas Cove) and Blair Williams (D-7 or Belton).
The write-in candidates are Kenny Wells (K-3 or central north Killeen), John Fisher (K-1 or western Killeen) and Richard Grandy (D-5 or Nolanville).
All seven districts have at least one candidate and the election for those districts that only have one candidate will be canceled, according to Ricky Garrett, the general manager of the water district.
Garrett added that a special meeting will be called in the near future for the board to approve the cancellation of the elections.
The election in November will be the second held by the water district in about 26 years. The district held an election in 2018; however, this fall’s election will be the first with the district’s new boundaries that include every city the district serves. Those cities include Killeen, Harker Heights, Belton, Nolanville and Copperas Cove.
At the district’s board monthly meeting Wednesday, board members will appoint a new member to the board to replace Dick Young, who stepped down in July.
Young had to step down from the board because he was approved for a development in the Ding Dong area, and it is against Texas Water Code for a developer to sit on the water board.
The board will also appoint a current member of the board to the position of secretary/treasurer, which Young vacated.
The meeting will be held virtually beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The public can view Wednesday’s meeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/464997501.
