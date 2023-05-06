With a majority of final unofficial tallies in, Ernest Wilkerson is the projected winner, running away with the three-way race for the only contested seat on the Central Texas College board of trustees. Wilkerson had an overwhelming lead as of 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Minus numbers from Harker Heights, Wilkerson had 2,081 votes, followed by incumbent Don Armstrong and Camron Cochran with 913 and 602 votes, respectively.
All results are unofficial until they are canvassed, which will take place at a later date.
Wilkerson previously served on the Killeen City Council.
In the Place 7 seat, incumbent Charles “Rex” Weaver was unopposed. He still racked up 3,094 votes.
