Killeen City Councilman Ken Wilkerson — who was reprimanded earlier this month after going into the audience at City Hall and confronting a resident — has resigned.
In an email to the Herald on Wednesday, Wilkerson said he resigned from the council on Monday.
“I had been looking for a good time to do so since late, last year in order to focus on my family, health, and career — and had spoken to the City Secretary about it several months ago,” Wilkerson said in the email. “With our youngest son graduating with honors from Ellison next week and attending college and playing basketball out of state, and my oldest completing his time as a collegiate student-athlete at TLU as well, my family is entering a new chapter in life. With that, priorities must change. The installation of the new council also presented an opportune time and situation.”
Wilkerson said he’d like to see others get involved in Killeen and make the city better.
“I encourage more people to get involved in Killeen — not just the rebel-rousers, and naysayers who seek attention, or those who seek to solely benefit themselves with titles or positions, but the people who really want to help Killeen reach its full potential. I genuinely thank the individuals and groups who supported me, but I especially thank my wife and sons for putting up with the challenges of serving my community. I will continue to work to see the best for the people of Killeen. I resign excited for not only my own personal future, but the future of Killeen.”
Wilkerson did not attend Tuesday night’s council meeting, in which he was replaced as the city’s mayor pro tem by Councilwoman Nina Cobb.
Rumors of Wilkerson’s resignation surfaced during the meeting, but city officials did not immediately verify them when asked by the Herald Tuesday night.
Former City Councilwoman Mellisa Brown told a reporter about the resignation during the meeting. Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King confirmed Wednesday morning that Wilkerson has indeed resigned.
“It is true that we received the email that former Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson has turned in his resignation, effective immediately,” Nash-King said in a phone call with the Herald. “I am extremely frustrated that it was leaked to the KDH newspaper by former Councilwoman Mellisa Brown before the other council members knew about it.”
The resignation comes on the heels of the April outburst that saw Wilkerson aggressively confront frequent council critic Michael Fornino.
After Fornino accused Wilkerson of being “involved” in a 2014 mass shooting at Fort Cavazos, known then as Fort Hood, Wilkerson got up from the dais and confronted Fornino in the audience as other residents, attendees and police watched on. Wilkerson did not physically touch Fornino, however, at least two people intervened and stood in front of Wilkerson in an effort to diffuse the situation.
After pleas from the mayor, who temporarily halted the meeting, Wilkerson eventually returned to the dais and apologized for his actions after the tense encounter. Fornino filed a police report about the situation, and said he wants Wilkerson to be charged criminally.
Wilkerson was the company commander of Spc. Ivan Lopez when Lopez killed three soldiers and wounded over a dozen others on April 2, 2014. While there were problems with Lopez’ leave paperwork, Wilkerson was not held responsible in any way for the shooting, according to the redacted Army investigation report released about the tragic shooting.
Calls to Wilkerson Wednesday morning were not immediately returned.
About an hour after the Herald broke the news Wednesday morning of Wilkerson resigning, city officials sent a news release on the subject.
“At-large City Councilman Ken Wilkerson has submitted his resignation from the Killeen City Council effective immediately. Wilkerson submitted his resignation on Monday,” according to the release.
Wilkerson was first elected in 2020, and has served as mayor pro tem since May 2022.
“The Council will select a replacement for Wilkerson at a future Council meeting in accordance with Article III, Section 26 of the City Charter,” according to the release.
That section of the charter states: “A vacancy in the council of the City of Killeen, except the office of Mayor, shall be filled by a majority vote of the remaining members of the council, by the selecting of a person possessing all the qualifications prescribed by Section 23 of this Article, and who shall be a bona fide resident of the district in which the vacancy occurs; unless the vacancy in office is that of a councilmember at large, in which case the person selected to fill the vacancy shall be a bona fide resident of the City of Killeen without regard to the district in which he resides.”
The Herald also asked for a copy of Wilkerson’s resignation letter, which the city did not immediately provide.
The Herald plans to update this story today.
(2) comments
Thank you former city councilman Ken Wilkerson for doing the right thing.
Now maybe folks will stop confusing you with Ernest Wilkerson the newest CTC trustee.
Once SOMEONE got the new gig as a CTC trustee, bye bye KILL'EM.
...
[innocent][rolleyes][angry][crying][ohmy][scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.