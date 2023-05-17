1. Yes. The state is missing out on millions in revenue that is going to neighboring states.

2. Yes. But only if the revenue is dedicated to education funding or property tax reduction.

3. No. As with the state lottery, casinos would more heavily impact lower-income Texans.

4. No. Texas has resisted the idea for years, and for good reason: it’s morally irresponsible.

5. Unsure. It definitely has some economic benefits, but it would be controversial.

