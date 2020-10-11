Three at-large seats are open on the Killeen City Council for the upcoming Nov. 3 election. First time candidate Rickey Williams said he believes infrastructure, public services and support of the homeless are key priorities.
Name: Rickey “Rick” Williams
Age: 53
Occupation: Army firefighter retiree
What neighborhood do you live in?: Goodnight Ranch, South Killeen
What was your upbringing and what brought you to the Killeen area? What is your education level?
I was born in South Louisiana and raised in a tight knit community of educators and skilled tradesmen where the values of service to community was stressed. While the community was not wealthy in the financial sense, it was a community where the wealth of potential it found in its young was nourished. I hold degrees in fire science management and instructional technology. I am a graduate of Leadership Killeen (2016) and Leadership Central Texas (2019). The Army brought me to Killeen 18 years ago and I have chosen to make this my family’s home.
What do you do for a living, and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
While in the active-duty Army, I served as a fire service specialist and have filled every position within that structure from firefighter to fire officer and many specialized positions to include: instructor, technical writer, training developer, and certified rescue specialists. Since my retirement, I have worked as an independent consultant specializing in consumer review to health research institutions. I am also a board member of the Texas board of nursing where I represent consumers.
Have you run or served for a public office before? What office was it, and what was the outcome of the election? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Killeen City Council?
This is my first time running for public office. As a resident of the city of Killeen and Bell County it is immensely important to me that I give back to the community and city that has given to me and my family. It is my hope that you, the citizens of Killeen, would allow me to serve our community by electing me your Councilman at-Large this Nov. 3, 2020.
My goal is to be a part of an efficient, effective, and productive council that is wise with resources that you the citizens, have entrusted.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
To help grow our community so that it offers opportunity and growth to our citizens at every stage of their life. To help our city become a place with a robust and diverse economy, excellent infrastructure and public services, strong resources to support homelessness and a place where every citizen feels safe. Economics, Infrastructure and Public Safety.
