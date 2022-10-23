Name: Stacey Wilson
Party: Democrat
Occupation: Self employed
Age: 59
City of Residence: Harker Heights
Stacey Wilson is seeking office on the Bell County Commissioners Court for Precinct 2, which represents the Harker Heights area. The Herald asked candidates questions on some relative issues facing them as a community leader. Here is how Wilson answered:
1. What is your position on the possible removal of the Confederate soldier statue in front of the old Bell County Courthouse in Belton?
I believe the Confederate soldier represents a tragic part of our county’s history. A part where one side believed in the inhumane institution of slavery and started a civil war to maintain their ability to own slaves. Our history tells your story, my story, and each person has a part to make it our history. My position is that the statue should not be destroyed but removed and placed in a museum along with its true history. Statues of heroes should be placed on display in public places.
2. What is your position on the marijuana decriminalization initiative in Killeen and Harker Heights? Should Bell County adopt something similar?
My position is that marijuana should be decriminalized. As far as whether it should be adopted countywide, that is a matter for the citizens of the county to decide. I believe the entire community should also be given the opportunity to decide at the ballot box. If the people say it should be decriminalized with their votes, then I believe the elected officials should honor it. If the people say it shouldn’t be decriminalized with their vote, I believe that should be respected as well.
3. What is your long-range plan to manage growth in Bell County?
My long-range plan for Bell County’s growth will revolve around improving our county’s public safety and infrastructure. A key component to support growth is infrastructure. My plan would include more investments in infrastructure to prepare us for growth. If we do not start making these plans and investments, we could find ourselves facing major problems. Some of the potential problems on the horizon are the very real possibility of unreliable water, unaffordable housing, and water shortages.
4. What do you consider the top three issues for Bell County Precinct 2, which includes Harker Heights and Salado?
Precinct 2 represents more than special interest; it represents people where representation for all has been lacking. We should be proactive about understanding the issues of all those who live in the precinct. With the largest portion of Pct. 2 in Killeen, we must create a community where we invest in the whole community (Killeen, Harker Heights and Salado), not a portion of it. Resource equity, infrastructure and economic development are priorities that must be addressed to build a sustainable, thriving, safe place that supports families and growth.
5. Are there commercial projects you would like to see encouraged in Precinct 2?
With any large and impactful investment, we must be conscious of how these decisions impact all citizens in Pct. 2. One commercial project that constituents have expressed concern over is affordable housing for enlisted service members and our elderly. Another project I would work on would be to work with the different Economic Development Committees within my precinct to see how we could bring more industries into our area to facilitate more higher paying jobs.
6. What is your plan to appropriately represent residents in Harker Heights and Salado? Are there interests in which there is a conflict?
Again, I would like to mention that my precinct does not only include residents of Harker Heights and Salado but also a sizable number of residents in Killeen. My plan is to fight to make the community better for all of my precinct, not just some of it. I have run this campaign with the belief that we are stronger together and do not have any bias interest that would impact my ability to represent Pct. 2. As your county commissioner, you are electing a representative for Pct. 2 who knows that when we grow, all of Bell County grows.
7. What is your plan to ensure Bell County residents have safe, reliable drinking water for decades to come?
The first thing I would like to see done is an evaluation on our complete water system. This will tell us where we need to start and what to put our focus on. I believe we should be proactive in addressing what would be major problems and not wait until things are broken to address them. We must be proactive and not reactive in our approach. Everything has life cycles and I believe we need to put a plan in place to start making the investments in our critical infrastructure systems now, sooner rather than later.
8. What is your opinion of the Chaparral Road issue? Should Bell County pay more to expand the road where a new high school in Killeen was just built?
I believe that the Chaparral Road issue is a problem that should have been worked out before the school was built. We must elect people who ask tough questions and do not settle for the way things have always been done. We do not have time to wait until there is an issue, we need to think critically, analyze data, determine impact and then make the best decision for Pct. 2. I think Bell County, Harker Heights, Killeen and Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization (KTMPO) should all pay more to help facilitate this expansion. In the future, we must plan strategically and proactively. The longer we wait the more this project will cost.
