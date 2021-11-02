Councilman Dan Yancey had a huge lead in his race for Copperas Cove mayor after early and absentee votes were counted Tuesday night.
Shawn Alzona also had a large lead in a three-way race to fill the remainder of Yancey's term for the Position 3 seat.
Yancey, who is seeking the mayoral seat being vacated by Bradi Diaz, was leading write-in candidate Devin Meadows, 611 votes to 23 after initial unofficial results from the Coryell County elections office.
Alzona totaled 339 votes, or 48.99% in his bid to secure the Position 3 seat. Scott A. Remalia had 197 votes, or 28.47%, and William Greg Smith had 156 votes, or 22.54%.
If Alzona earns more than 50% of the votes cast, he would avoid a runoff against the second-place finisher.
More results will be reported as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.