The City of Killeen will be hosting the Special Needs Valentine Dance: Mardi Gras Masquerade on Feb. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will be at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Admission is $5 per person and includes one caregiver. Tickets can be purchased at the Family Recreation Center and online at http://apm.activecommunities.com/killeen/Activity_Search/918. This event is for ages 13-25.
