All eight members of a commission to rename military installations named after Confederate leaders, referred to as the Confederate Base-Naming Commission, have now been chosen and will begin meeting in March.
Four members of the commission were chosen by the chairmen and ranking members of the Senate and House Armed Services Committees and the remaining four by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
Those named by Congress are retired Army Lt. Gen. Thomas Bostick, a former deputy commander of the 1st Cavalry Division; Lonnie G. Bunch II, the secretary of the Smithsonian; Jerry Buchanan, a Tulsa, Oklahoma, a businessman and Army veteran, and Rep. Austin Scott, R-Georgia.
Austin appointed retired Navy Adm. Michelle Howard, who last served as the commander of United States Naval Forces Europe while concurrently serving as the commander of United States Naval Forces Africa and commander of Allied Joint Force Command Naples; retired Marine Gen.; Bob Neller, a former commandant of the Marine Corps; retired Army Brig. Gen. Ty Seidule, the former head of the history department at the United States Military Academy, the first professor emeritus of history at West Point, and the inaugural Joshua Chamberlain Fellow at Hamilton College; and Kori Schake, a civilian defense policy expert, to the commission.
Bostick is the only one with apparent ties to Fort Hood, and another member with direct ties to an installation named after a Confederate leader is Seidule, who served with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C.
The commission falls under Section 370 of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, which was signed into law by Congress despite then-President Donald Trump’s veto. The NDAA is an annual bill that authorizes the funding of the U.S. military. Renaming military installations was one of the reasons behind Trump’s veto.
According to the NDAA, the commission’s duties relate to “assigning, modifying, or removing of names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia to assets of the Department of Defense that commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America.”
Part of the duties of the commission will be a requirement to meet with the communities surrounding the installations named after Confederates to gather “local sensitivities associated with naming or renaming of assets of the Department of Defense.”
They must also “develop a plan to remove names, symbols, displays, monuments, or paraphernalia that commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America from assets of the Department of Defense; recommend procedures for renaming assets of the Department of Defense to prevent commemoration of the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America; develop procedures and criteria to assess whether an existing name, symbol, monument, display, or paraphernalia commemorates the Confederate States of America or person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America; and assess the cost of renaming or removing names, symbols, displays, monuments, or paraphernalia that commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America.”
The committee’s first briefing to the Senate and House Armed Services Committees must be done no later than Oct. 21. According to the NDAA, the only item the committee cannot rename or remove are actual grave markers.
There are 10 installations named after Confederates, all Army: Camp Beauregard, Louisiana; Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Gordon, Georgia; Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia; Fort Hood; Fort Lee, Virginia; Fort Pickett, Virginia; Fort Polk, Louisiana; and Fort Rucker, Alabama.
Reactions
When asked on Facebook about changing the name of installations, local reactions were mixed.
Dennis Webster of Killeen, a retired Army command sergeant major, said, “Since the renaming of the installations was included in the Defense Bill, what I or anybody else thinks isn’t going to change anything. I only hope that the name that is chosen is one with historical ties to the installation and someone that will be able to withstand the scrutiny of future generations views and opinions.”
Don Nicholas, of Harker Heights, recommended “Audie Murphy, Roy Benavidez, Richard Cavazos, and so as not to offend anyone, Ft (sic) Liberty.”
Steven Lamb, a Copperas Cove resident and retired Army lieutenant colonel, said “Since they’re gonna do it anyway, I say honor one of Texas’ own. SGM Roy Benavidez.”
Shortly after the NDAA was passed, retired Lt. Gen. Paul Funk Sr., a Killeen-area resident, suggested the post be named after the late Gen. Richard E. Cavazos.
Cavazos had a long history with Fort Hood as a commander of armored troops. He was a former commander of III Corps and Fort Hood and was the Army’s first Hispanic four-star general. He was awarded two Distinguished Service Crosses during his service, one for heroism in the Korean War and the second during the Vietnam War. He was also awarded two Silver Star Medals for valor during his service.
Not everyone was on board with renaming the installations, however.
“I believe that if we’re going to play this game then there should also be a bill that says Federal buildings, bills, statues and memorials cannot be named for, or feature, members of the Democratic Party as they supported slavery and stood against the Civil Rights amendment,” said Charlie Maib, a former III Corps soldier currently living in Japan.
Sharrell Shaw, of Benton, Arkansas, said “As a Gold Star Wife out of Hood, I find it heartbreaking. It feels like their (sic) canceling our personal history.”
“They were citizens who felt wronged and wanted the wrongs corrected. Whether their cause was correct or not is another matter. Pretty much what’s happening today and, to be honest, if another Civil War broke out, we’d end up with statues of the people who fought,” said Rodney Linkous, a retired Army sergeant major who was stationed at Fort Hood who lives in El Paso.
Scott McLaurin, another former Fort Hood soldier who lives in Livinsgton, Texas, said, “The cancel culture movement is akin to a mad scientist who is attempting to manipulate our country’s DNA and recreate the U.S. into something it was never intended to be. Our forefathers warned us this day could possibly come which is why they put in place guidelines for us today to follow. This vile and disgusting movement honestly thinks in their hard of hearts that what they’re doing is for the good of the country, when in reality they’re destroying this nation while at the same time creating a monster from within and if they’re successful in doing so this massive & uncontrollable beast will consume and devour all of us including the mad scientist aka the cancel culture who created it.”
“Against it. Why? Will it make a difference? Will it change history? Will it create more divisiveness? Will it be worth the costs of changing all the paperwork and signage? Coming here from Michigan and staying here many of us did not even think about the name. It will be Ft Hood in the hearts of many. Praying that it will stay as always,” said Dick Archer, a former Army captain from Killeen.
Larry Letzer, of Copperas Cove, said, “My question is why? Were these soldiers not supporting their side? The cancel culture is destroying the fabric of what those who served our country. It is a slap-in-the-face and solely directed by politics.”
Regardless of what those who served at Fort Hood think about the possible name change, it could be months before the area is visited by the commission to hear from the local community. The commission has almost three years to complete its duties, and the NDAA requires the secretary of defense to implement the recommendations by the beginning of 2024.
