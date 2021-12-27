Colonial Property Management is a family-owned real estate property management business in Harker Heights that specializes in helping people manage their homes, all with outstanding customer service.
"We've been taking care of your property like our own for more than 30 years," said Patsy H. Cooney, owner and broker. "Our family has a shared passion for what we do."
She said three generations now are part of Colonial Property Management.
The business works hard to keep clients happy.
"We use the latest in digital tenant and owner portals, as well as a fully digital inspection process," she said. "Our family is on-site daily, working hand-in-hand with our property owners."
Cooney said the company uses the best property management software that allows both tenants and homeowners the ability to view, place work orders and payouts online.
Cooney said she is particularly proud of her vice president, Tonya Autry.
"She's overseen some huge changes for Colonial," Cooney said. "With a hand in every department, we've seen evictions decrease by 70 percent and tenant retention on the rise."
The business helps folks all over Central Texas: Harker Heights, Killeen, Copperas Cove and Belton. Cooney said the company has strong ties to the military, with several veterans on staff and several others who are spouses of military members.
For more information, stop by Colonial Property Management inside Indian Trail Plaza at 580 East Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights, from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, call 254-698-4113, or visit their website at www.colonialrepm.com.
