Chief Michael Neujahr of the Copperas Cove Fire Department has resigned, according to a news release.
“Chief Neujahr was hired and began employment with the City of Copperas Cove on August 4, 2014, where he successfully managed the 48-person department for the past eight years. On behalf of the City Council and city administration, we are appreciative of the work Chief Neujahr has done during his tenure and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” according to news release from Cove city officials.
Neujahr’s last day is Sept. 23, according to the release. Copperas Cove officials are preparing to appoint an interim fire chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.