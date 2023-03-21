Fort Pickett, a Virginia National Guard installation approximately 60 miles south of Richmond, will become the first Army installation named after a Confederate soldier to change its name this Friday.
Fort Pickett will now become Fort Barfoot, named after Col. Van T. Barfoot, a World War II Medal of Honor recipient with deep Virginia ties. The other installations to be renamed by the beginning of 2024 are Fort Hood; Camp Beauregard, Louisiana; Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Gordon, Georgia; Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia; Fort Lee, Virginia; Fort Polk, Louisiana; and Fort Rucker, Alabama.
Fort Hood is awaiting approval of the timeline for the redesignation ceremony to Fort Cavazos, according to Tom Rheinlander, Fort Hood’s director of public affairs. Fort Hood will comply with Department of the Army guidance and is actively working on a plan to ensure the post is prepared for the change while minimizing impacts or disruptions for soldiers, families and local communities, officials said.
The post anticipates the redesignation ceremony will take place in late spring or early summer. A specific date has not been released.
The late retired Gen. Richard Cavazos, who the post will be named after, was the Army’s first Hispanic brigadier general and a Texas native who later commanded III Corps and Fort Hood.
(1) comment
Oh how delightful. The woke cowards presently misleading our army have started pandering to the left wing lunatics.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.