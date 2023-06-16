Martin Walker Elementary first-year teacher Tiffany Moore is not your typical rookie. Principal Breanne Turner said Moore started the year with excellent classroom management skills and began building relationships with students immediately.
“She studied her content area, prepared her lessons, and delivered effective instruction from the first day of school. She was a natural and started the year in a way that should make any teacher proud,” Turner said. “This was not enough for Ms. Moore. Ms. Moore believes that she can always do more to support student success and is passionate in helping them meet their goals. Ms. Moore doesn’t settle for ‘new teacher good’ or ‘natural teacher good.’ Good is not good enough. She always wants to be better.”
Turner said Moore improves her teaching skills by asking questions.
“Her thirst for growth is inspiring,” Turner said. “You can often see her intently collaborating with her fourth grade team and the instructional coach, but also during her conference period and after school. She doesn’t just sit back and listen but plays a vital role in the conversation. Her voice is a powerful one.”
Turner said that the planning, preparation, and determination to succeed aren’t the only things that make Moore great.
“Ms. Moore genuinely loves her students and is a cheerleader for their successes, as is evident in each interaction she has with them,” Turner said. “As is her own personal demeanor, her classroom is calm and consistent. Her routines and procedures are clear, which has allowed her instruction to make a huge impact on students. She builds relationships with all students in her classes and supports them well beyond their academic needs. Students who have struggled with behavior problems for many years are successful in her classroom. She brings the very best out of her students.”
Instructional Coach Amanda Rolfe said Moore implemented new reading/language arts curriculums in her classroom as smoothly as a veteran teacher.
“As a fourth grade reading/language arts teacher, Ms. Moore is continually striving to grow and learn more, while always keeping her focus on what is best for her students,” Rolfe said. “She is always open to asking questions and integrating feedback. Additionally, she volunteers to support Martin Walker students in various ways beyond the school day, such as providing after-school tutorials and sponsoring the campus Art Smart UIL competitive team.”
Moore was selected as the 2023 Martin Walker Elementary Rookie Teacher of the Year.
“Ms. Moore can be hard on herself. She often doubts herself and finds it hard to take compliments for her successes,” Turner said. “Because of this, the only thing that I would change about Tiffany Moore is that she sees herself like Martin Walker Elementary sees her.”
