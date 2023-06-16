Tiffany Moore

Tiffany Moore

 Courtesy Photo

Martin Walker Elementary first-year teacher Tiffany Moore is not your typical rookie. Principal Breanne Turner said Moore started the year with excellent classroom management skills and began building relationships with students immediately.

“She studied her content area, prepared her lessons, and delivered effective instruction from the first day of school. She was a natural and started the year in a way that should make any teacher proud,” Turner said. “This was not enough for Ms. Moore. Ms. Moore believes that she can always do more to support student success and is passionate in helping them meet their goals. Ms. Moore doesn’t settle for ‘new teacher good’ or ‘natural teacher good.’ Good is not good enough. She always wants to be better.”

