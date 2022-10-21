Terrifying clowns, a haunted tea party and a mad butcher are just a few of the frightening things that will scare guests at Copperas Cove Junior High’s haunted house called Nightmare Hill, open to those with the courage to enter Oct. 27-29 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
“The plan is for it to be scarier than it was last year. All ages are welcome but be informed there are many things that will definitely put the scare in you this Halloween season,” said Copperas Cove Junior High theater arts teacher Claudia Briggs.
In partnership with the city of Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department, Briggs and CCJHS students came up with different room ideas and created the props while city maintenance workers spent two days constructing the haunted house. Parks and Recreation staff created music to begin scaring haunted house guests long before they step in the door.
“We changed the size of the haunted house so it is much larger with more haunted rooms and we will be utilizing an area outside as well,” Briggs said. “One important thing that we learned from last year’s haunted house was to make sure props are sturdy and will last through all three days that we are open.”
Some of the rooms include the Creepy Carnival Room, Bloody Butcher Room, and one room that is sure to be electrifying for terrified guests.
“It’s been a fun experience creating props for the electric chair room,” said eighth grader Krish Bhakta. “We have done a great job on our assigned room and I expect people will be running to get out of the room as soon as they enter.”
Students were divided into groups and were required to brainstorm, create a floor plan of their ideas, and then do a scaled perspective drawing of what the rooms will look like completed. They planned what props would be needed in the rooms, characters to do the scaring, costume design, makeup design, lighting, sound, and all of the components needed to frighten house guests Thursday through Saturday before Halloween.
“All props have been created from scratch using what supplies we had in our tech theatre materials, costume closet or wherever else we could find what was needed,” Briggs said.
“Students have learned to take a project from the planning stages, to installing the haunt, to characterization of scary characters, and to working in the haunted house.”
Students also learned about the physical stage, performance area, terminology for the stage, stage direction, lighting, and other technical aspects of working backstage during a performance.
Eighth grader Maycee Eden said if you are afraid of clowns and truly want to be scared this Halloween, she has the perfect room for you.
“My group and I have had a lot of fun designing and then creating set pieces and props for the Creepy Carnival Room,” Eden said. “I can’t wait to see when we put it all together and what it will transform into.”
Keith’s Ace Hardware and Centex Priority Real Estate are sponsoring this year’s haunted house through the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department.
What: Copperas Cove Junior High Nightmare Hill Haunted House in partnership with the
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department
When: Oct. 27 and 28, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. and Oct. 29, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove
Cost: $2/student, $5/adult (cash only) with all proceeds benefitting CCJHS Fine Arts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.