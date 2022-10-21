Terrifying clowns, a haunted tea party and a mad butcher are just a few of the frightening things that will scare guests at Copperas Cove Junior High’s haunted house called Nightmare Hill, open to those with the courage to enter Oct. 27-29 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.

“The plan is for it to be scarier than it was last year. All ages are welcome but be informed there are many things that will definitely put the scare in you this Halloween season,” said Copperas Cove Junior High theater arts teacher Claudia Briggs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.