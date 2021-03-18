Les Nace, a 20-year veteran and lifelong member of the Copperas Cove Police Department was promoted from lieutenant to captain recently.
The police department celebrated the promotion March 12, when his wife, Laura, officially pinned his captain’s badge (No. 4) on his uniform.
Nace said policing is all about helping people — members of the public and fellow officers.
“That’s the whole reason I wanted to promote, because I wanted to try to have that opportunity to instill that in our new officers,” Nace said. “We have a lot of new officers — and a lot of young supervisors — so I knew that if I was fortunate enough to be selected, that hopefully I could impress upon them the importance of those same values of being a servant first and foremost.”
Police Chief Eddie Wilson said he saw Nace’s passion for just that during the interview, and it made him stand out from his peers also seeking the position.
Wilson said Nace told him that even if he did not receive the promotion, he wanted to return to the Patrol Division so he could continue to train and mentor the less experienced patrol officers.
Between Nace and the other three lieutenants who applied for the vacant captain position, Wilson said there is a total of 80 years of policing experience. Among his 24 patrol officers, there is just more than half that — 42 years.
Wilson, also a lifelong member of the Copperas Cove Police Department, said it is almost bittersweet promoting officers.
“It’s kind of a double-edged sword,” Wilson said. “Especially in this case. We had four candidates who all are deserving of this opportunity, and it hurts to only be able to advance one of them, leaving three to not be promoted.”
Wilson said on the flip side, it is a wonderful feeling to be able to watch an officer like Nace further his career and have more officers under his command.
The opening as captain of the Patrol Division was created by the promotion of Jeremy Alber from captain to deputy chief about a month ago.
“I knew I wanted to serve my community,” Nace said of when he started with the department.
Wilson said that attitude is what Nace best brings to the new position.
“He brings a great deal of selflessness to the position,” Wilson said. “And I think that is probably the most important thing. He is all in in this department. There is nothing that he does for Lester Nace. He is here for the people, he’s here for the officers.”
When Nace became interested in policing, he was a sergeant in the Army Reserves and his wife worked at Fort Hood. He began speaking with a liaison officer for the department and began taking criminal justice classes, and once on the job, he realized he had a passion for it.
“I love being a cop,” Nace said.
Even after being finished being a patrol officer, he said the thing he misses most is patrol, because the interaction with the community is unmatched.
Under Nace’s command will be 24 patrol officers, six sergeants and four lieutenants.
