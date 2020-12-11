Community members gathered at the Copperas Cove Civic Center for holiday shopping and food during the 26th annual Krist Kindl Markt bazaar on Saturday.
The holiday shopping bazaar boasted at least 50 vendors selling goods from Christmas ornaments to home renovations, food and other local activities.
“This is an annual event we’ve had for 26 years that started downtown in our Main Street area and is a celebration of the holidays,” said Alicia Menard, Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau president.
Despite the pandemic, Menard said the turnout was better than expected.
“We’ve been really pleased with the turnout,” Menard said. “We had about 100 to 200 people walk through on Thursday, another couple of hundred last night, and hope to double that today.”
Menard also said there had been a lot of modifications to this year’s bazaar because of the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, this year we don’t have any entertainment. We don’t have any activities such as rides, or snow shows, because we didn’t want to put anything on that would cause people to gather in a crowd,” Menard said. “We are strictly following all of the CDC guidelines and recommendations and strictly enforcing all of the safety protocols for COVID-19.”
Masks were required to be worn while indoors by both shoppers and vendors. The event usually draws upwards of 120 vendors, but because of the pandemic, this year’s event was scaled back.
“We’re just fortunate and happy, and feel blessed, to be able to have anything at all,” Menard said. “Some of these vendors it’s their full-time job, so we encourage people to come out and support that.”
James Key from Legacy Martial Arts was recruiting new students for the new Copperas Cove Legacy Martial Arts location in the Five Hills Shopping Center, set to open in mid-January. Legacy Martial Arts has had a school in Harker Heights for approximately 12 years but is now expanding to accommodate customers living anywhere from the cities of Lampasas and Gatesville. He said the school is more than a martial arts training academy.
“We’ve been around for 12 years, and we don’t just teach taekwondo; we teach students how to be leaders in the community, be better students in school and just all-around good leaders in the community,” Key said. “We are offering free trial lessons, and there is a $20 three-week package that you can do to try out the program.”
Key said the school also offers family discounts, charging the first two family members regular price, but additional family members are free. He also advised that the coronavirus precautions were still in effect.
“We do have the 6-foot space between students at the school, we do offer zoom classes as well if you’re concerned about that and you can wear your mask in class,” Key explained.
Micah Quitugua, another instructor at Legacy Martial Arts, had a 10-year break in martial arts before rejoining and attending the school.
“Being a part of martial arts again is something I really have been wanting to do, so I started taking classes, and expressed that I wanted to start instructing,” Quitugua said. “I was enlisted to help out with the Copperas Cove location.”
Jeannie Baney, whose hobby is called “Wreathing For Any Reason”, had homemade holiday wreaths on display, and said she makes them for many of her friends and family but also makes them for anyone who wants one.
“I always tell people, ‘It’s made from my hands, but made with my heart,’” Baney explained. “I enjoy making things, I enjoy selling them, I enjoy making people happy; I just enjoy what I do.”
Laura Pla Gallardo was attending her second bazaar and said this year’s event was a little slower than previous bazaars.
“We are selling gift baskets with Mary Kay products to help with the Christmas spirit,” Gallardo said.
The event began on Thursday with the tree lighting ceremony, and ended on Sunday at 4 p.m.
“It (bazaar) benefits the community by funding the lights that are in the park for the holidays,” Menard said. “If you haven’t come through at night, you need to, because our whole park is lit up and decorated with figurines and displays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.