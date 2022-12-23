Central Texas College recently held its fall 2022 commencement ceremony at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Of the more than 700 CTC graduates worldwide, nearly 200 participated in the local procession. The degrees conferred included 73 Associate of Applied Science, 77 Associate of Arts, 16 Associate of Science and 18 Certificates of Completion.
While most graduates were from the central Texas area, some distance learners and students from the CTC Europe campus and continental sites in Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Oklahoma also indicated plans to attend the commencement.
The average age of the CTC graduates was 30 years with the eldest graduate at 66 years of age and the youngest was 17.
Among the graduates were various active-duty military personnel and family members: 46 soldiers in the U.S. Army, three members of the U.S. Navy, one member of the U.S. Air Force and 48 military family members.
Lisa Guajardo was recognized as a highest-honors graduate for maintaining a 4.0-grade point average while completing her degree plan.
The fall 2022 semester CTC graduates from Copperas Cove, Kempner and Gatesville participating in the ceremony were as follows:
Associate of Applied Science
Emily Birdwell, Shelby Fox, Rachel Kerney, Uriah Kilwein, Farida Misula, Rebecca Mowery, Graciela Olton, Allina Pool-Warfield, Julia Silva and Penny Warren.
Seniya Ashford-Conner, Kameron Blake-Thames, Pierre Campbell, Carrie Castle, Tianna Conner, Celeste Galloway, Lisa Guajardo, Mya Jamieson, Araceli Martinez, Princess Sanchez, Anne Sibug, Emi’jah Spencer, Andrea Steller and Carlos Villarreal.
Certificate of Completion
Othniel Emerson, Mirashan Kovach and Tanisha Rayson.
Associate of Applied Science
Associate of Applied Science
Whitney Holmes and Chris Mekler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.