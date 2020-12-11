The sound of motorcycles rumbling filled the air Sunday as more than 900 total participants made the 55-mile journey from Temple to Lampasas to deliver toys for the Christmas season during the 28th annual Tri-County Toy Run.
Of the 786 motorcycles total, some were from Copperas Cove’s VFW Post 8577, Unit 24 Motorcycle Group.
Craig Lacy, chairman and president of the motorcycle group, said it was the 15th year the motorcycle group has participated in the annual event, Lacy said.
“They love it,” Lacy said of the group members participating. “Because, a lot of them have never rode in it before, and if they have, they’ve been independent. So, now that they’re part of an organization and they support the community, oh, we had a blast.”
Lacy said the toys collected by the post were packed and taken from Copperas Cove to the American Legion in Temple on Saturday, the day before the toy run.
“Our VFW supported us so well that we had a big box to take up there, and support at the toy run, along with our donations that we give every year,” Lacy said.
The entrance fee for participating in the toy run is either $10 or a new and unwrapped toy.
The chairman of the toy run, Bruce Raymond, said that between toys and monetary donations, the total amount donated was around $45,000, which is around average of what the toy run normally takes in.
Raymond, who has played Santa for the past 18 years, said the toys and money collected are distributed evenly to partnering nonprofit organizations in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
“They take them back, and then they distribute them to the families who have registered with their organizations,” Raymond said.
There were 20 such partner organizations this year.
Raymond said the toy run, itself, was impacted because of the coronavirus pandemic, and everyone had to adjust, but he is optimistic about the support to those who receive it.
“This year, a lot of families have hit hard times,” Raymond said. “And, this will hopefully help some of those that are having rough times.”
Raymond said the best part of being involved in the toy run is seeing how the donations can benefit the families.
“To know that everything we do ... it produces the funding and toys that are given to these families,” Raymond said. “And, the bottom line is that little one that has been let down, didn’t know whether or not they were going to get a Christmas; and I have seen that personally.”
He described the toy run as “worth it.”
Lacy said he looks forward to this time of the year for much of the same reasons that Raymond stated.
“You’re doing something to help someone who is less fortunate, or that really needs it,” Lacy said. “It’s everybody coming together, putting aside their differences, for one major event — for one particular reason — to ensure that every child has a toy, that every child smiles.”
Raymond gave a heartfelt shout out to the cities of Lampasas and Copperas Cove.
He said Lampasas got behind the event in a big way this year, including the police department that provided traffic control and provided safe pedestrian crossings on U.S. Highway 281 near the ending location of the toy run.
He also said the Copperas Cove Police Department stepped up to provide traffic control and block off the intersections of U.S. Highway 190 at Farm-to-Market Road 2657 and Big Divide Road.
Raymond said there were zero accidents in the this year’s toy run.
