An estimated 2,500 chocolates along with faux champagne, coffee and paintings from 30 CCISD students enrolled in special education classes will fill the Copperas Cove Civic Center on Feb. 11 for the 2nd Annual Chocolate Fantasia event, a perfect and affordable Valentine’s outing for all ages.
Copperas Cove High School Special Education Teacher Renee Moore is hosting this year’s event to benefit her chosen charity, Special Olympics, through her reign as Senior Ms. Five Hills of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.
“Special Olympics promotes unity and acceptance of differences. Special Olympics gives students with disabilities wonderful opportunities to be a part of something great,” Moore said.
Copperas Cove Junior High Farm-to-Table students in teacher Yliris Finney’s classes and Copperas Cove High School Culinary Arts students in teacher Shelby Martin’s classes will create chocolate delights for the event, making 300 of each different offering.
Finney said her students were so excited for the real-world experience that they could not narrow their list down to just three and would instead make four different kinds of chocolate treats for a total of 1,200 chocolates.
“Sometimes the guest wants to try again the ones that they are not sure about the flavors,” Finney said.
The guests’ opinions matter as they will each vote for their favorite chocolate delight for the best of show award. The winning class receives a $100 H-E-B gift certificate.
Martin’s classes are participating for a second year and will create an additional 900-1,200 chocolates for the event as students also serve the chocolates to guests.
Students enrolled in special education classes have also been working on their art pieces since October. The artwork will be on display and will be raffled to benefit Special Olympics as will tickets sales for the event.
Proceeds from Chocolate Fantasia will be used to provide for student athletes participating in Special Olympics. CCHS Special Olympics athletes placed fourth in the state track and field competition in 2021. The University Interscholastic League and Special Olympics Texas now allow unified programming which includes students with and without intellectual disabilities participating together in activities to be UIL sanctioned across the state of Texas. This allows CCISD students enrolled in special education to letter in specific sports as general education athletes do.
Tickets are $10 and are available at covechocolatefantasia.eventbrite.com and will also be available for purchase at the event which is limited to 200 guests. Last year’s event sold out of tickets. So, guests are encouraged to get their tickets early.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.