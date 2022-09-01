Discounted movies.jpg

Cinergy Cinemas in Copperas Cove is taking part in a nationwide effort to attract business back to movie theaters. Along with others locally, Cinergy is offering $3 movie tickets.

 Herald | File

It has been awhile since a movie ticket cost just $3, but that will be the case for one day.

In honor of National Cinema, all movies for all showtimes and in all formats will cost just three dollars at movie theaters in Copperas Cove, Killeen and Harker Heights.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.