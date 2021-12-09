KILLEEN — A large contingent of ranking members of the Copperas Cove Police Department and some city staff members showed their support last Friday as three new Copperas Cove police officers were sworn in.
Prior to taking their oath of office, the three officers — Andrew Bosquez, Panmela Moura and Eliza Nealy — received their certification for completing the Basic Peace Officer Course 2021 Delta from the Central Texas College Police Academy in Killeen.
All three overcame different things to get through the class and become a police officer.
“Man, it has been a journey, and the people that I was in the academy with, it’s been amazing,” Nealy said after the ceremony. “And it means more than anything; I can’t even describe it.”
Nealy said that being a mother of a 2-year-old daughter, she had to work 10 times harder than the other cadets. She said, however, being a police officer has been a lifelong dream.
“I’ve always thought about it, but I never thought, ‘Can I do this?’” she said. “You know, I never thought, ‘OK, I’m going to do this.’”
Nealy served in the Army as a medic and got out because of the birth of her daughter and a desire to not deploy and be with her.
“I got out and I said, ‘I still want to serve really bad, I love the policing world,’” she said. “I know how to help people.”
Moura, a native of Brazil, credited Nealy with helping her get through the 22-week course. Lt. Martin Ruiz told those present before the ceremony that the course is about 90% academic and 10% physical.
“That was pretty hard for me, especially the English, because when I came here, I didn’t know anything,” Moura said. “(Nealy) helped me a lot with English in class, and everybody was very patient with me.”
Moura said when she moved to the U.S. a few years ago, she joined the military. She said it has also been a lifelong dream of hers to be a police officer.
“I said, ‘Well, I always wanted to be a police officer, so why not now?’” Moura said. “And I can do more for the community here ... I admire how the policing is here. So I picked this route, and I said I want to be a police officer here.”
In Brazil, Moura worked in law.
Bosquez said after the graduation and swearing in that he was excited.
“I’m excited. I’m excited to finally be done and get to work and be able to help the community and serve the community,” he said.
After getting out of the Army, Bosquez said the opening in the Copperas Cove Police Department was a perfect opportunity.
“I’m from Corpus Christi originally — a pretty big department to get into,” he said. “After I got out of he military here at Fort Hood, I started looking around and here I am; it opened up perfect.”
During the graduation portion of the day, Copperas Cove Police Chief Eddie Wilson gave the address.
“This is one of the few professions where who you are matters as much on duty as it does off duty,” Wilson told the graduating officers. “What you say, how you say it, what you write, how you act and who you associate with all matters more than it ever has, and in some cases will become a permanent record.”
Before speaking, Wilson told the graduating officers that his speech may be “mean.”
His words of wisdom to the group included, “Don’t be famous,” “Don’t pick sides,” and “You earned this opportunity, but you don’t deserve it.”
He said his remarks were not to take away from the moment that should be commended as a big step but also a small piece to the bigger picture of being a good police officer.
“The biggest mistake most make after graduation is doing nothing — sitting back and waiting for everyone else to facilitate their success and then complaining when others don’t do it for them,” Wilson said.
The three new officers bring the department’s total to 52 sworn officers on the force, Wilson said after the swearing in ceremony. This leaves the department with two vacancies. Of the two, Wilson said there is one person going through the hiring person.
