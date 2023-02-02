An estimated 2,000 chocolates along with faux champagne, coffee, and paintings from 30 CCISD students receiving special education services will fill the Copperas Cove Civic Center on Feb. 10 for the CCISD’s 3rd Annual Chocolate Fantasia event, a perfect and affordable Valentine’s outing for all ages. The event is presented by the Copperas Cove Moose Riders and sponsored by Rockin’ Roots Realty.
S. C. Lee Junior High Farm-to-Table students in teacher Bobbi Aulabaugh’s clases and Copperas Cove High School culinary arts students in teachers Shelby Martin’s and Yliris Finney’s classes will create chocolate delights for the event to include red velvet truffles, chocolate caramel fudge, and chocolate coffee mini cupcakes with coffee chocolate buttercream, topped with candied bacon.
Finney said her students are so excited for the real-world experience that they could not narrow their list down to just three and would instead make four different kinds of chocolate treats.
“Sometimes, the guest wants to try again the ones that they are not sure about the flavors,” said Finney whose students won the People’s Choice Award last year and received a $100 H-E-B gift certificate to use in the classroom.
Students enrolled in special education classes have also been working on their art pieces since October. Featured artist and high school student Alexander Isaac is diagnosed with autism and schizoaffective disorder.
“I enjoy painting, drawing, origami, and working with clay,” Isaac said. “I will be graduating high school soon and look forward to one day having my own art gallery.”
Proceeds from Chocolate Fantasia are used to provide for student athletes participating in Special Olympics. CCHS Special Olympics athletes captured first place at the state track and field competition in 2022. The University Interscholastic League and Special Olympics Texas now allow unified programming which includes students with and without intellectual disabilities participating together in activities to be UIL-sanctioned across the state of Texas. This allows CCISD students receiving special education services to letter in specific sports as general education athletes do.
