An estimated 2,000 chocolates along with faux champagne, coffee, and paintings from 30 CCISD students receiving special education services will fill the Copperas Cove Civic Center on Feb. 10 for the CCISD’s 3rd Annual Chocolate Fantasia event, a perfect and affordable Valentine’s outing for all ages. The event is presented by the Copperas Cove Moose Riders and sponsored by Rockin’ Roots Realty.

S. C. Lee Junior High Farm-to-Table students in teacher Bobbi Aulabaugh’s clases and Copperas Cove High School culinary arts students in teachers Shelby Martin’s and Yliris Finney’s classes will create chocolate delights for the event to include red velvet truffles, chocolate caramel fudge, and chocolate coffee mini cupcakes with coffee chocolate buttercream, topped with candied bacon.

