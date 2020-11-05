With Copperas Cove High School’s annual homecoming on Nov. 20, children ages 2-12 will dance the afternoon away with a homecoming dance of their own this Saturday.
The third annual Lil’ Dawg and Lil’ Lady Dawg Junior Homecoming Dance will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove. It will once again benefit Copperas Cove ISD students by providing meals on the weekends to students in need. Junior Miss Five Hills Kadence Coombs hosts this year’s event.
“Children do need food for the weekend so they won’t go hungry. I know who is providing my food, but not all kids do,” the fourth grader said. “That’s kind of sad. Their tummies might be growling.”
Coombs raised nearly $1,000 from her stand on Lemonade Day Weekend in July to start a Blessings in a Backpack Program at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary where three of every four students qualify for free/reduced meal rates through Copperas Cove ISD.
The proceeds from last year’s junior homecoming dance started a Blessings in a Backpack Program at Williams/Ledger Elementary, and a program was also started this year at Martin Walker Elementary. It is Coombs’ goal to use the money from the homecoming dance to start the program on at least three more CCISD campuses.
Once Coombs’ provides the non-perishable food items for students’ meals, the campus Communities in Schools site coordinators oversee the program, vetting the students and ensuring they receive the weekend meals.
Martin Walker Elementary CIS Site Coordinator Shawnyah Golden said the weekend backpack program has made a tremendous difference in the lives of the students.
“A vast majority of the children are at-risk of going hungry over the weekend and therefore, rely on school meals,” Golden said. “This program allows us to ensure that those children that are in need have meals. The meals are not only easy to prepare, but deemed nutritious.”
The event includes music, entertainment, and dancing along with food and drinks. One of the highlights of the afternoon is a red carpet walk where guests are formally introduced and highlighted as the promenade in front of attendees. The dance is for youngsters ages 2-12 and the theme is disco for those wishing to dress from the late 1970s. All children must have an adult in attendance at the event.
Tickets are $10 each and are available online through the Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant Facebook page, events section or https://juniorhomecomingdance.eventbrite.com. To purchase tickets offline or a VIP table, email fivehillspageant@gmail.com. VIP tables are available for $100, seat eight guests and include mums for the girls, boutonnieres for the boys and gift cards for the adults as well as a commemorative photo.
“I hear older kids talk about their homecoming dances and wish that little kids would get to experience that,” Coombs said. “So, I decided to host this dance and also help ensure kids like me do not go hungry when they are not in school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.