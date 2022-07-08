Organizers of the second annual Independence Day Celebration in Copperas Cove were pleased with the turnout Monday as thousands of people made their way to the city park. Casey Wiggins, pastor at Cove Life Church and his volunteer teams welcomed everyone to participate in the free event.
“This is just what a summer celebration of the 4th of July should be,” Wiggins said. “Families outside together, children playing, getting together to appreciate their hometown, some good music and their neighbors.”
The day was a warm one, with temperatures in the triple digits, but that didn’t seem to deter those who came with blankets, chairs, strollers and sunscreen.
“We just moved here from Colorado three days ago, so this is our first family outing since we have been here,” said Lindsey Smith, who attended the celebration in Cove with her husband, Manny, who was recently assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood.
The couple and their three kids donned red, white and blue and braved the hot weather to come to the park for the holiday.
“We learned a lot from our inaugural event last year,” Wiggins said, who commented on how proud he was of his volunteers for their cooperation and dedication to make this event better than last year.
“This year we have carnival rides, wrist bands, axe throwing and a car show,” Wiggins said. With 19 food vendors and 12 retail vendors, the variety of food and merchandise available doubled this year. Organizers set up a dozen colorful inflatables — something for kids of every age.
But that wasn’t all.
“The car show was a big deal this year,” Wiggins said. “Cash prizes and trophies will go to the winners.”
There were more than a dozen show entries and owners were glad to show off their hard work and detailing. After judges made their decisions the crowd gathered to hear the results. The Best Overall trophy and a $750 cash prize went to Tom F. with his 1948 Coupe. The trophy for the Best Coupe and $350 cash went to Jesse Coulter with his 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby Cobra. Best Sedan honors went to Curtis Walker with a trophy and $350 in cash for his 2003 Hummer H2.
Several musicians took the stage in the center of all the activity to entertain the crowd. The music ministry at Cove Life Church is under the direction of Taunty Motu. His dad Lelei Tuitasi and mom Seloa Tuitasi are very dedicated to students and children as leaders of the youth ministry.
“I couldn’t have done this without them,” Wiggins said. “We just got together with our ideas and the team made it happen.”
At 6 p.m., singer Eddie James took the stage to entertain everyone with his delightful music. Although seating was limited, people came with chairs and blankets, most standing to his praise and worship gospel music.
“It was one of the most moving displays of reverence among folks with a variety of religious affiliations,” said Wiggins. “James drew listeners of all ages, all ethnicities and all backgrounds to stand together and worship.”
His passionate style has led him to work with notable Christian names such as Bishop T.D. Jakes, Lou Engle and Bill Johnson.
“We are so glad to be able to partner with Eddie James to bring the message through music,” Wiggins said.
By 3 p.m. Monday the parking lots were filling up and the crowd was growing. Estimates and comparisons put the total at more than 8,000 who attended throughout the day.
A tremendous fireworks show with over 900 cannons described by Wiggins as a “power-musical” orchestrated the celebration’s finale. The pyrotechnics were under the direction of Magic Display Pyrotechnics SFX.
“Thanks for the community support. We hope to see everyone back next year,” said Wiggins.
