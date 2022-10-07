Hundreds of fans were not so alone Wednesday as they listened to 1980s pop icon Tiffany perform live in Copperas Cove. Tiffany, whose cover song “I Think We’re Alone Now” reached the top of the Billboard charts in 1987, performed for adoring fans at Fubar Sports Bar.
“I am happy to have to been able come out to Copperas Cove and perform for my fans and this small community,” Tiffany said. “Fubar is a great place to perform and I loved everyone’s energy, and I would love to come back.”
Area resident Jesenika Perry came out to the concert and spoke about the evening.
“I will tell you that it was a blast from the past, I loved every bit of it,” she said.
Originally from Norwalk, California, Tiffany has been living in Nashville, Tennessee, for the past 12 years. While she continues to put out new music, Tiffany continues to lend her voice and her heart to the Children’s Miracle Network, and she has been helping that charity for the past 9 years.
“It was horrible not being able to tour during the pandemic because I could not connect with my fans,” Tiffany said.
Performing along with Tiffany was Jade Starling, who was the lead singer of the band Pretty Poison in the 1980s.
“It is great to be back out on the road performing songs and helping to uplift our fans and bring happiness to them,” Starling said. “It was rough during the pandemic because we could not do that. We performed several shows online but it just was not the same as performing in person where we can sing and dance with our fans.”
Area resident Angie Tynon said the following about the concert: “I had a really great time, I love their songs, and it brought me back to the ‘80s where music made sense.”
Though typically used to larger crowds, Starling said she enjoyed the small crowd at Fubar.
“I loved the fact that it was a more personal smaller crowd and that I could connect with them, by them being involved with the show singing and dancing with me,” she said.
The ‘80s superstars performed two shows Wednesday evening, singing crowd favorites with a lot of energy and emotion, and the crowd loved them as they were singing along and even got up and danced with both singers. Tiffany even took selfies with fans as she performed.
