Look for dogs to compete in the howling contest along with their owners, find their way through the obstacle course, jump hurdles and more all while dressed in costume after taking a walk through Copperas Cove City Park to save the lives of their fellow abandoned animals on Saturday.
The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty have partnered with the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department to host the sixth annual Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza, which gets underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday with a 1-mile run/walk. There is no cost to the event, although participants are asked to bring pet food, cat litter and other items that will be donated to the Copperas Cove Animal Control Facility. Cash donations are also accepted.
2018 Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Emily Kimball hosts the event for the third year.
“We are working really hard in the community to build our sponsorship, and the support has been really great, because everyone knows that it benefits our local Copperas Cove shelter,” Kimball said. “We have applied for grants this year and are working really hard to meet our goal and save the lives of as many animals as possible.”
The Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Program founded the event in 2014. Despite the rain, the community turnout was strong, and the event has since become a staple in Copperas Cove and one in which the city animal shelter has come to depend.
The event raised $2,500 in donations in 2015, $6,000 in 2016, $10,000 in 2018 and $13,000 including grants in 2019.
“This is the third time that I have chaired this event, and each year, we have tried to go it and offer more to pets and their owners,” Kimball said. “Last year, we used money we raised from the pageant to purchase a professional dog obstacle course. Prior to that, we pulled items together to make a course.
“But now, dogs and their owners can enjoy a variety of obstacles including hurdles of different heights, a tunnel, a major ramp, and more. One thing we made sure of is that the obstacle course is able to be enjoyed by both large and small dogs.”
Prizes will be awarded for the top three winners in the costume contest, howling contest and winners of the obstacle course. The first 100 dogs to complete the obstacle course receive a Halloween orange bandanna. In addition to all of the activities, the event also offers animal adoptions and vendors. Themed puppy rest stops will also be available along the walk route.
Raising Cane’s will provide lemonade and sweet tea for the event with Starbucks providing coffee. Bottled water will also be provided. Copperas Cove Walmart provided a $500 grant for the event for the fifth consecutive year.
For more information, visit the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant events page on Facebook or contact fivehillspageant@gmail.com.
