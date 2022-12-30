The year 2023 is on the horizon, but before it arrives, the Copperas Cove Herald is taking a look back at some of the top stories of the year.
In 2022, residents saw — for the time — the dissolution of a visible scholarship program, a light-hearted bantering “sign war,” a down-on-its-luck senior center, a large pay increase for teachers and a hometown sports hero enshrined in a state hall of fame, among other highlights.
Here is a look back at some of the top stories from 2022:
Five Hills Scholarship Program
About a week prior to its annual pageant in March, the status of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program suddenly became murky after the resignation of its director, Wendy Sledd.
In the resignation, Sledd cited “the ongoing city council discussion to remove the program from under the city’s umbrella and criticism for enforcement of program rules posted on the city website.”
At the time, the city council was deep in discussions about what to do with the program. Council members pondered whether to officially establish the program by a city ordinance or to recommend the program become its own nonprofit organization or find a separate fiduciary agent.
The last direction by the council was for an audit of the program’s finances going back three years as well as to look at the liability to the city if the program were to be established by ordinance.
The Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program began in 2013 and had been very visible in the community, with titleholders taking on various projects within the city and helping promote tourism to Copperas Cove by participating in various area parades and events.
Sign wars
Copperas Cove business owner — and now city council member — Manuel “Monty” Montanez, fired the proverbial opening shots of a “sign war” in July on the marquee of his newly christened Monty’s Steaks, Brew and BBQ.
The light-hearted elbowing of different local businesses spurred a movement that involved many Copperas Cove businesses and some in nearby Gatesville and Lampasas.
Montanez began by approaching the owner of a large, visible sign along Business Highway 190 to see if he could call him out and if he would play along.
The “war” eventually took hold and lasted for more than a month.
Things appear to have cooled of late on the business front, however, with not as much playful banter being displayed on the signs.
Montanez said the intention of the sign war was to bring attention to Copperas Cove to show those in surrounding communities that there are “hidden gems” in the city.
Senior Center
Senior citizens in Copperas Cove were met with some tough luck on multiple occasions in 2022.
It started in March when the city had to close the Senior Activity Center due to the sudden departure of the center’s director.
Senior citizens were met on March 8 to news that the center had to close until further notice, and they were not allowed inside.
Several senior citizens told the Herald following the closure that the closure had an adverse effect on them.
Many seniors voiced their concerns at a city council meeting at the beginning of April, a move that appeared to work. The center reopened with modified hours on April 7, two days after the meeting.
Less than a month later, the center was closed again, this time due to a broken water pipe that flooded the front room.
The city reopened the center for the second time on June 1, which also allowed it to hire a new director.
Finally, in November, the center closed for about a week due to “an unforeseen staffing concern.”
Pay increases
Copperas Cove teachers saw an unprecedented pay increase in 2022 after approval by the Copperas Cove ISD school board in May.
Instead of increasing all teacher pay by a percentage, Copperas Cove ISD drastically shifted its entire pay scale to the right.
With the pay increase that was unanimously approved, beginning in the 2022-2023 year, new teachers with no experience were making $53,000, an increase of $3,000 from the previous year.
Under the new pay scale, new hires with six years of teaching experience begin at $59,000. After that six-year mark, employees on the teacher pay scale will make $1,000 more for each year of experience they accumulate, meaning a 20-year teacher will earn $73,000 in Copperas Cove ISD.
Along with the pay increase, which also increased by 3% from the midpoint salary for all other employees, the district approved an aggressive stipend plan to combat shortages.
The annual stipends are paid to those who teach secondary math, secondary science, special education, foreign language and those who are bilingual.
RG3
Robert Griffin III, a former standout on the gridiron as quarterback for the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs, Baylor Bears and eventual NFL Rookie of the Year in 2012, was enshrined in history in March, when he was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco.
In his two seasons as the starting quarterback for the Bulldawgs, Griffin threw for 3,357 yards and 41 touchdowns while rushing for 2,161 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Griffin not only excelled in football, however. He also shined on the basketball court and on the track.
On the track, Griffin set two state records in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles for the Bulldawgs. As a junior, Griffin was ranked the No. 1 high school 400-meter intermediate hurdler in the nation and was named the Gatorade Texas Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
On the track and football field at Baylor, Griffin continued to excel.
During his freshman season, Griffin proved to be one of the best hurdlers in the nation, winning the 400-meter hurdles event in the Big 12 Conference Championship, the NCAA Midwest Regional Championship meets, and breaking the NCAA Midwest Regional 400-meter record in the process.
Griffin recovered from a torn ACL in 2010 to win the 2011 Heisman Trophy, awarded to college football’s most outstanding player.
He finished the 2011 season with 4,293 passing and 37 touchdowns while also rushing for 699 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to winning the coveted Heisman Trophy, the first in Baylor history.
In 2011, Griffin led the Baylor Bears to their best finish in 21 years at 10-3 and led them to their first bowl victory since 1992 when they beat the Washington Huskies 67-56 in the Alamo Bowl.
