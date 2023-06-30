ADA symposium.jpg

Chastity Gaddy, the access and accomodations coordinator with student affairs at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, recently spoke at the ADA Symposium in Kansas City about how to encourage the development of ethics and multicultural competencies for higher education professionals.

 Courtesy Photo

Chastity Gaddy, 32, is at the age where she is reaping the rewards of a life spent accumulating wisdom. Newly hired as the access and accommodations coordinator with student affairs at A&M-Central Texas, she has the look of a person who is exactly where she was meant to be, and her words are her testament to that truth.

“Being able to serve our students with disabilities and see them flourish and bring all of their innate talents forward to their dreams of a degree is so fulfilling,” she said. “When I think about what I get to do on a day-to-day basis, and who I get to do it with and for, I’m filled with purpose.”

