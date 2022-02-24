a&m best
The Texas A&M University-Central Texas College of Business Administration is offering three free seminars open to the public.

A list of the seminars is:

  • Operational Inefficiencies in Small Businesses & Agencies — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7
  • Introduction to QuickBooks Online — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25
  • Virtual Human/Environments — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8

To register for the seminars, go to https://bit.ly/3HiF5Rk.

