The Texas A&M University-Central Texas College of Business Administration is offering three free seminars open to the public.
A list of the seminars is:
- Operational Inefficiencies in Small Businesses & Agencies — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7
- Introduction to QuickBooks Online — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25
- Virtual Human/Environments — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8
To register for the seminars, go to https://bit.ly/3HiF5Rk.
