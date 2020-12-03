Under normal circumstances, the general public would not be seen inside VFW Post 8577, but on Thanksgiving Day, that was different.
The post hosted a traditional Thanksgiving meal, complete with all the fixings, for more than 100 people of the community.
Ron Abrahamson, commander of VFW Post 8577, said the Thanksgiving meal is an annual event.
“Thanksgiving is all about being thankful and sharing,” he said. “We’re doing well and we want to share with the community.”
Abrahamson said the Thanksgiving meal holds true to one of the main tenets of the VFW.
“That’s what the VFW is about,” he said. “The VFW is about community outreach, veteran support and things like that. And Thanksgiving falls right in line with that.”
About an hour in to the meal, around 25 to 30 people were sitting at tables, enjoying their meals.
“It looks a little bit thin,” Abrahamson said. “I expected that a little bit with COVID and everything.”
All the other free Thanksgiving meals in Killeen and Harker Heights on Thanksgiving Day were in a to-go or curbside pickup format.
“Our building is big enough we can maintain the state’s social distancing requirements,” Abrahamson said. “People that come in as a group can sit at a table, and we have enough room in our facility that nobody that’s not a family unit has to sit closer than 6 feet.”
Abrahamson said some of the people getting a meal that day are people who normally would not get a meal or who do not have anybody at home.
Such was the case for Killeen friends
Al Sillas and Janet Holmes. Sillas and Holmes became good friends at Memorial Baptist Church in Killeen and decided to make the trip to Copperas Cove to enjoy their meal.
Holmes said none of her family members were able to make the trip from Louisiana to Killeen for the holiday.
“Where they live, all the storms in Louisiana had stopped them from coming,” Holmes said.
“It was good because of this pandemic that’s out there,” Holmes said. “I didn’t think nobody was going to do nothing, and it’s hard for me to cook for just two people.”
Holmes lives with her daughter Karla Holmes who joined her for the meal in Copperas Cove. Also eating with them was Karla Holmes’ boyfriend Luis Burlington.
“It’s a wonderful time to fellowship and spend it with friends that we met in church,” Sillas said.
Sillas referred to the meal as “a nice gesture.”
“I’m grateful to the VFW here in Copperas Cove,” Sillas said. “Especially for those of us who don’t have family locally.”
One of the members of the post who came to the meal, Jay Sanders, said the meal shows a lot about the VFW’s relationship to the area.
“This is an outstanding service to the community,” Sanders said. “I have to commend the VFW for this.”
Sanders said the meal showed the camaraderie of the VFW towards the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.