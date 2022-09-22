S. C. Lee Junior High Assistant Principal Mark Sheppard brings the can-do, no excuses attitude to campus every single day, according to school administrators.
The success and growth of the students is Sheppard’s focus, said instructional coach Sylvia Dewald.
“He is thoughtful, reflective, and committed to life-long learning and continued development as an educator. Mr. Sheppard has always encouraged students to do their best no matter what challenges they may face,” Dewald said. “He exudes a passion for learning and expects none the less from students.”
Assistant Principal Stacie Golden agrees that Sheppard has a unique approach with students and has very high expectations that students show progress toward (academic subject) mastery through classroom activities.
“His positivity that he exudes daily is contagious and makes others feel comfortable to utilize him as a mentor,” Golden said. “Mr. Sheppard is here for students in every sense of the word, including supporting them outside of the academic setting.”
Sheppard was named the S. C. Lee 2022 Teacher of the Year. He was promoted to the position of S. C. Lee assistant principal in May 2022.
Instructional Coach Marshall Chauvin said Sheppard has high expectations for every student just as he has high expectations for himself.
“Students feel respected, valued, and heard with Mr. Sheppard,” Chauvin said. “Mr. Sheppard takes his students very seriously. He begins looking for students the moment he arrives on campus. Mr. Sheppard has an outstanding rapport with students and has earned the respect of every one of his students. You can see it in every interaction he has with his students both inside and outside of the classroom.
“Mr. Sheppard is always looking for ways for students to help themselves improve academically. He is also always looking for ways to improve himself personally and professionally. He takes the success of students very personally,” Chauvin said. “He holds his students to high standards inside and outside of the classroom. He models for all students what it means to be a hard worker, an ethical and kind person, and a positive member of a community. Mr. Sheppard is excellence in education.”
