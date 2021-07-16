AdventHealth is hosting a Carter BloodCare blood drive on Thursday at its two locations — AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen and AdventHealth-Rollins Brook in Lampasas.
The blood drive in Killeen will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Conference Rooms 3 and 4 of the main hospital. All donors will receive a buy one, get one voucher for tickets to a Texas Rangers game, the hospital announced in a news release.
The blood drive in Lampasas will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Carter BloodCare bus in front of the hospital. All donors will receive a buy one, get one voucher for tickets to a Texas Rangers game.
Donors should be at least 18 and in “generally good health.” All donors will be required to show a photo ID.
To register in advance, go to https://adventhealthctx.com/donate.
To find out if you are eligible to donate, go to https://www.carterbloodcare.org/fda-releases-new-donor-guidelines/.
