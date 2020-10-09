Shawntae Sneed is a burst of positive energy. The fitness buff can be seen on any given morning, singing and dancing to greet Williams/Ledger Elementary students as they are dropped off by their parents. She is always smiling.
“Shawntae is one of our most dependable instructional aides,” said former principal Marla Sullivan. “She is always on time and in her assigned duty location. If she is needed to cover a class, she is there early so that she has time to look over plans and activities.”
Sullivan said Sneed is always willing to help where needed and that she’s quick to offer kind and encouraging words to her coworkers as well as students.
“Mrs. Sneed consistently engages with both coworkers and students with a smile and shows genuine interest in them,” Sullivan said. “She often volunteers to assist when she sees a need, taking initiative to ensure that ‘all the little things’ get done in a timely manner.”
Sneed has worked as a paraprofessional at Copperas Cove ISD since 2014. Sneed adapts to all grade levels and classrooms she is assigned to, even with a moment’s notice, said Sullivan.
“Shawntae takes a personal interest in each of her students,” Sullivan said. “When you watch her work with a child, she takes a real interest in making sure that the interaction with the student is as positive and encouraging as possible.
“Shawntae helps students build self-confidence and makes them believe that they are capable of taking that next step or reach the next level. Students enjoy working with Mrs. Sneed, and teachers often ask for her by name when they require special assistance from a paraprofessional. She is open to new ideas and tackles tasks to deepen understanding in order to be of best help to the students she’s responsible for assisting in small groups.”
Sneed inspires adults and students daily with her optimistic outlook, often by greeting with an inspirational, quote, song or phrase, said Sullivan.
“You’ll never find her without a smile and willing to be of help in any way needed. Shawntae brings positive energy wherever she goes. Her smile lights up the room and raises the vibe anytime she walks into a classroom,” Sullivan said. “Students are drawn to Mrs. Sneed because she is caring and empathetic and shows genuine interest in their well-being. It’s impossible to be around Shawntae and not feel energized. She is a person who simply makes our world a better place.”
