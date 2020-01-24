Alice in Wonderland, the White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Queen of Hearts, the Mad Hatter and other favorite characters will greet guests and serve them tea at the 4th Annual Mommy/Daddy & Me Sweetheart Tea on Feb. 8 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, sponsored by Walmart and hosted by the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty.
This year’s theme is Alice in Wonderland Mad Hatter’s Tea and includes a Maddest Hat Contest and other games says organizer Preteen Miss Five Hills Kaydence Roberts.
“The sweetheart tea party is always so much fun,” Roberts said. “We will have all the characters from Alice in Wonderland serving our guests. We will also have many activities for the kids to enjoy such as the Tea Bag Toss, Guess How Much-Tea Party Style, Sugar Cube Stacks Race, and more. I am so excited!”
At the event, children and adults will learn proper etiquette techniques such as how to properly set a table, how to seat a lady, properly shake hands, purpose of each piece of silverware, and more. Guests will be served three different finger sandwiches paired with a berry tea, three savories including chicken nuggets courtesy of Chick-fil-A paired with an Earl Grey tea, and three sweet treats paired with an orange tea.
This year’s proceeds will benefit a proposed dog park in Copperas Cove.
“A dog park is a very important for our community,” said Roberts who owned a rescue dog and now a dog full of energy that requires exercise. “A dog park would allow all the dog owners in the community to go out and have fun with their four-legged friends. Not everyone has a backyard. Some live in apartments. A dog park provides the opportunity to take their dogs out and let them run and get the exercise they need.
“Even though we have parks that people can take their dogs to now, they must keep them on leashes. This makes it very hard to be able to play ball with them or throw a Frisbee and just let them run to have fun. Plus, Killeen and Harker Heights both have dog parks. Copperas Cove needs its own dog park to meet the need of its citizens who love their dogs like members of the family.”
The Mad Hatter Tea Party is limited to 100 guests. Tickets are $10 each per guest. All children are required to have an adult present. Reserved/VIP tables seating eight are also available for $100 each.
With VIP tables, children receive their own commemorative tea cup to take home and adults receive gift cards from Raising Cane’s. To reserve a VIP table, email fivehillspageant@gmail.com . Reserve individual tickets at https://copperascovemadhatterstea.eventbrite.com.
