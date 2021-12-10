WAXAHACHIE — Copperas Cove FFA members walked up and down the halls of the school in Waxahachie quietly whispering to themselves as they practiced their various presentations for the judges who would soon score their efforts and determine their fate of advancing to the state Leadership Development Event contest.
For chapter reporter Mya Rogers, who competes on the public relations team, it is an entirely new experience.
“As this being my first LDE season and my first year a chapter officer, I really have grown as a person getting to work with my teams,” Rogers said. “It was a very exciting experience that I got to be involved in and I can’t wait for what the future holds.”
Twenty-six Copperas Cove FFA members advanced to the area contest in the categories of Public Relations, Greenhand Quiz, Junior Quiz, Senior Quiz, Junior Skills Team, Senior Skills Team, and Ag Advocacy Team. All the teams placed in the top 10, competing against members from 21 chapters throughout the region.
Entrants must place first or second in their respective categories to advance to the state contest.
“Although, none of our teams advanced to state, we are so proud of all the teams for making the top ten and congratulate them on a great season,” said Kristin Kasper, one of the Copperas Cove High School’s FFA advisers.
Copperas Cove High School’s other two FFA advisers are teachers Katie Grigsby and Richard Ellis.
Copperas Cove FFA Chapter members are now preparing for the Coryell County Youth Fair held at the Gatesville Civic Center. FFA members enter various home economics and livestock projects. The Coryell County Youth Fair begins Jan. 11 and ends Jan. 15 with an auction of the members’ entries.
All Copperas Cove FFA Chapter Leadership Development Event teams competing at the area contest placed as top 10 finalists in their respective categories. CCHS FFA is under the advisement of teachers Kristin Kasper, Katie Grigsby, and Richard Ellis.
- Jr. Quiz team: 4th place
- Public Relations team: 6th place
- Jr. Skills team: 8th place
- Ag Advocacy team: 8th place
- Sr. Quiz team: 9th place
- Sr. Skills team: 9th place
