Copperas Cove resident Shawn Alzona is expected to be sworn in and take his seat on the Copperas Cove City Council after being the apparent winner of the runoff for the Place 3 special election on Tuesday evening.
After the city canvasses the votes on Thursday, Alzona is expected to take his oath of office on Jan. 4.
Alzona picked up where he left off after the Nov. 2 election, picking up what proved to be an insurmountable lead in early voting for the runoff.
Ultimately, he defeated challenger Scott Remalia Tuesday evening by a vote total of 222-138. Alzona’s vote totals accounted for around 62%, while Remalia’s amounted to around 38%.
“I would like to thank everyone for their support. I do not take this appointment lightly. I am humbled by the trust and confidence that my friends and neighbors have placed in me to represent us on the city council,” Alzona said via email Wednesday afternoon. “A special thanks to Scott Remalia for being a man with class and running a good campaign. Now, the real work begins.”
After being sworn in, Alzona will fill the remainder of Mayor Dan Yancey’s term. Yancey effectively resigned the seat when he filed as a candidate for the mayor seat.
Since Yancey’s unexpired term has one year left, Alzona will have to run again next year if he so desires to remain on the city council. He will also, according to the city charter, be eligible to seek two full and consecutive three-year terms.
Alzona and Remalia earned their places in the runoff by being the top two vote-getters in the Nov. 2 election.
Alzona received a total of 734 votes and Remalia finished with 379 votes. William Greg Smith, the third-place vote-getter from Nov. 2, received 372 votes.
Despite losing and coming in second for two consecutive elections, Remalia said he was humbled by the support of those who did vote for him.
“The support I received from the voters and everybody out there, I’m honored and humbled,” Remalia said over the phone Tuesday evening. “I’ve called Shawn and congratulated him, and I wished him the best of luck as he works on the city council to make Copperas Cove a great place to live.”
