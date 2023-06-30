About a dozen members of the Copperas Cove Repeater Association amateur radio club were busy last weekend transforming the pavilion at Ogletree Gap into a temporary Emergency Operations Center during the national Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day training exercise.

On the fourth weekend in June, ham radio operators throughout the country set up temporary stations to practice and demonstrate the science and skills involved in maintaining an amateur radio communications network, which may be offered as a free public service during disasters and emergencies when normal communications are interrupted.

