Fresh off a second runner-up finish in the most recent season of “American Idol,” up-and-coming country singer Colin Stough will make an appearance in Copperas Cove during the third annual Cove Life Church Fourth of July celebration.
This year’s celebration is a two-day event, spanning July 3 and 4. The celebration will be held from 3-10 p.m. each day.
One of the biggest motivating factors for moving the event from one day to two days was the crowd, according to Casey Wiggins, a minister and board member of Cove Life Church.
“Going into the third year, we had maximized the City Park in Copperas Cove in terms of the parking and what we could handle — and then we wanted to do some extra, fun things,” Wiggins said in an interview with the Herald Wednesday. “We figured there was only so much time you can put in a day, so we got to thinking about doing a 5K, a basketball tournament ... We were like if we split this into two days, we can have more artists performing and singing, then we can split the crowds up between everything and maybe give more people an opportunity to come out and enjoy it.”
Wiggins estimated that around 4,000 people came to the inaugural event in 2021 and another around 6,000 attended last year’s celebration. He said he expects around 10,000 people may come to this year’s event.
Performers like Stough may help draw the crowds as well.
Stough, a native of Mississippi, finished third place in the live finale of ABC’s “American Idol” this year behind runner-up Megan Danielle and winner Iam Tongi.
Earning high praise from judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie throughout the course of the competition, Stough performed songs such as “Cold” by Chris Stapleton, “Midnight Train To Memphis” by The SteelDrivers, “Pretty Heart” by Parker McCollum, “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn, “Midnight Rider” by The Allman Brothers, “It’s Been A While” by Staind and “Hand In My Pocket” by Alanis Morissette.
Other Cove performers
Also set to perform on Fester’s Stage in Copperas Cove City Park are Sanctus Real, a Christian rock band from Toledo, Ohio; We Are Messengers, an Irish-American Christian rock band originally from Monaghan, Ireland, but based in the U.S. since 2015; Jason Crabb, a Christian artist who has been performing since 1996; and Eddie James, a worship artist who is the associate pastor, worship and arts director, at Nations Church in Orlando, Florida.
Events
The July 3 events include carnival rides, a kickball tournament, a cornhole tournament, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a car show and a drone show to conclude the evening.
Wiggins said the drone show is being done by a company from Dallas and will include more than 200 drones in synchronized flight, dancing in the sky such to create “Americana” symbols and maybe even the church and city logos.
The July 4 events include carnival rides, a 5K walk/run, a car show, inflateables, with a 25-minute fireworks show to conclude.
There are 27 food vendors and 23 market vendors.
Parking at the park costs $5 per carload, but all proceeds from parking fees will go right back into supporting other church initiatives, including youth programs.
Wiggins, who began organizing holiday celebrations in his neighborhood, said it has been a great feeling to see how popular it has become.
He said city officials were even slightly skeptical about the inaugural one in 2021.
“Honestly, the first year, they didn’t think we could even pull it off,” he said. “They were very apprehensive about the idea that we would take over City Park for a day.”
Wiggins said he knew he and his team could do it, though.
“After pulling it off the first year and seeing how successful it was, it was really unique to see the relationship with the city — they were already good to us as a church — but to see that relationship flourish because they saw what it did for the community and how excited everyone was,” Wiggins said.
Other Events
Several Fourth of July events are happening throughout the area, which began with Fort Cavazos' Freedom Fest on Friday.
Killeen
The city of Killeen will hold its Independence Day Extravaganza and fireworks show on July 1 in downtown Killeen.
This event, which will last from 4 to 10 p.m. at 200 E. Avenue D, will feature live music food trucks, a Jeep Jam, kids activities, arts and craft vendors, and a large fireworks show, beginning at 9:30 p.m.
The live music will feature four acts starting at 5:30 p.m.: rapper/hip hop artist J. Saenz, reggae artist Lady Shacklin, country artist Hayden Baker and ending with Killeen’s own Rose Short, who was a Season 17 finalist on NBC’s “The Voice.”
The fireworks will be shot from the Killeen Athletic Fields. The athletic fields and a portion of the Andy K. Wells Hike & Bike Trail (including parking lots and all ballfields) will be closed starting June 30 at 8 a.m. and reopening Sunday at 8 a.m. Mickey’s Dog Park and the Rotary Club Playground and parking lots will close Saturday at 8 a.m. and reopen Sunday at 8 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to watch from our downtown event. The fireworks show should be visible throughout the city.
Belton
Belton’s Fourth of July celebration starts this Saturday with a street party near the historic Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton. Music starts at 5:30 p.m., the event will feature performances by Grupo Pression, Kenny Orts and No Chance, and the Leon River Band.
The annual PRCA Rodeo will be July 1-3 at the Bell County Expo Center, featuring top cowboys and cowgirls. The action starts at 7 each night.
A full day of fun is planned for Independence Day, starting with a patriotic program at the courthouse starting at 9 a.m.
The Fourth of July Parade begins at 10 a.m., following a route from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (10th Avenue and Main Street) to the Police Memorial on Birdwell Street.
The High 5 Hot Dog Eating Contest, aka The Chowdown at High Noon, will be one of the featured events at the Festival on Nolan Creek, which will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Yettie Polk Park.
The band Sprung will take to the outdoor stage at 7 p.m. at Schoepf’s BBQ Backyard Party. Gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks will follow the show.
