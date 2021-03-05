If you like chocolate and art, the Copperas Cove Civic Center was the place to be on Feb. 26. The Copperas Cove Five Hills Royalty and the Copperas Cove Independent School District collaborated on the first Chocolate Fantasia.
The evening was like a stroll through an art gallery with artwork created by CCISD Special Education Students. Attendees also got to enjoy various chocolate creations. The chocolate was made by culinary students from S.C. Lee Junior High School assisted by students from Copperas Cove High School.
The event was also a chance to help showcase the many talents of the many special education students that were featured.
Pre-teen Miss Five Hills Romella Spitzer hosted the event and wanted to help raise money for CCISD to purchase Sensory equipment for the Classroom, which would help benefit special education students.
The event raised $2,126, and families came and had a fun time.
“Chocolate Fantasia is an evening stroll around art that was made by CCISD Special Education Students,” Romella said. “While also enjoying different kinds of Chocolate that were made by the Culinary Students of CCISD. I wanted to do this event because my sister is Autistic, and the money raised will go to help purchase sensory equipment for special Education Students.”
Teresa Colvin is the special education coordinator for Copperas Cove ISD, and was a special education teacher.
“It is great to see our community come together to support Autism in this manner, it speaks volumes to me,” she said. “This event means a lot to me on a personal level. My 15-year-old son that is in the ninth grade and he has Autism as well as Fragile X Syndrome, which is the most commonly genetically inherited way to getting intellectual disabilities. The great thing about this event is that it brings awareness and gives a special population a voice.”
Catherine Dunham is a special education coordinator for CCISD. “I help facilitate general education teachers with special education teachers. They work together to provide inclusive services to students who receive special education services. because We want to make sure that they are integrated into the general education curriculum with their non-disabled peers.” “I think that all students should be together.”
Jenn Ruthner brought her children Isabella, and Sophia to Chocolate Fantasia; they all loved the atmosphere and the chocolates. Jenn was also there working a table.
Quinn Lukas and his mother Leilani came to Chocolate Fantasia to enjoy the chocolates, but I also because Quinn had some of his artwork on display at the event. Quinn is a fourth grader; he said that it took about a week to finish all three pieces, “I love art.”
Sarah Kenney is the behavior coach for CCISD.
“It is my first year in this role,” she said. “I really appreciate this event as an opportunity to display these students wonderful talents and strengths. It is really important to have a strong community to support our students.”
