Recognizing the urgency to lock in a price for construction of the new animal shelter in the city, the Copperas Cove City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to announce its intent to finance a portion of the projected cost of the facility.

In November 2021, 56% of voters were “for” the $4.075 million bond for the new shelter. The city subsequently selected Brevard Architecture to formulate the construction plans for the facility. In February, the city selected Paragon Construction as the construction manager at risk for the project.

