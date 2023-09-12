Recognizing the urgency to lock in a price for construction of the new animal shelter in the city, the Copperas Cove City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to announce its intent to finance a portion of the projected cost of the facility.
In November 2021, 56% of voters were “for” the $4.075 million bond for the new shelter. The city subsequently selected Brevard Architecture to formulate the construction plans for the facility. In February, the city selected Paragon Construction as the construction manager at risk for the project.
Deputy Police Chief Brian Wyers, who has headed up the effort to construct a new animal shelter since 2017, told the city council that based on the bond and other funding sources, the projected cost results in a shortfall of around $1.154 million.
Given this information, City Manager Ryan Haverlah told the council it had four options: 1) reject bids and cancel the project; 2) redesign the project and greatly reduce the size of the shelter; 3) finance the amount exceeding the current budget; and 4) use fund balance from the General Fund.
To Haverlah, the only viable option was to finance it.
“We spoke with the architect and the construction manager at risk,” Haverlah said of option number two. “In order to get to the budget that we have to construct a facility with those funds, the size of that facility is going to reduce significantly to basically resemble the existing size that we have in the (existing) facility — except it’ll be a new facility.”
The new facility would have around 11,800 square feet. It would also increase animal capacity.
The current shelter, 1601 N. First St. in Copperas Cove, has space for 46 dogs and 12 cats. The new facility would increase capacity to 66 dogs and 40 cats.
According to Haverlah, the fourth option could’ve involved financing a portion of the shortfall and using the balance of the General Fund to cover the rest. In the long run, that may not be the best option, the city manager explained.
“Is fund balance available in the General Fund? The answer is ‘yes,’” Haverlah said. “The question that is of concern is that fund balance is mainly for emergencies; this really is not an emergency. And it is a one-time cost, so that does fit within that category of use.
“But since council has already adopted the budget, it would be my recommendation to the council that you consider including $1.2 million in the 2024 certificates of obligation to proceed with this project — a project that was approved by the voters to be done.”
Councilman Fred Chavez agreed with Haverlah’s assessment.
“First thing, we have a mandate from the public,” he said. “They voted on it, they expect it to be done (and) they have a right to see it done, so we have to go forward; that’s number one.
“Number two, kicking the can down the road is only going to cost us more money — and it’s bad governance (and) bad policy all the way around. We are victims of a market that is doing what it’s going to do, and we don’t have a choice; there’s nobody that went out and inflated prices. That’s just the cost of doing business.”
Haverlah stressed to the council that $1.2 million is the max the city would finance and explained that if the actual shortfall ends up being $700,000, the city would finance for $700,000 next year. Haverlah also presented the option of taking the action at the next meeting when the city council had the opportunity to review the contracts.
City Councilman Manuel Montanez seemed in favor of that option at first.
“I just wanted to see what was actually coming through,” Montanez said when questioned by Councilwoman Vonya Hart why he wanted to wait two weeks. “Yes, I do agree that it should go through. However, the only thing that I was looking at is just doing our due diligence and making sure.”
City Councilwoman Joann Courtland, who spoke before Montanez offered his clarification, disagreed with his desire to wait when he was the first to speak up about the option.
“I think we all understand that it’s 1.2 (million) or less,” she said during the meeting. “And ... at this point, we’re going to be spending. I think we all agree the intent is there. We might as well push through.
“Yes, we are still waiting on a few items, but we know this is going to happen — we’re going to move forward; we don’t want this to fall into any kind of disarray.”
Wyers spoke up at Tuesday’s meeting about why agreeing to move forward with financing is timely.
“My only — I guess — concern on this is that if council votes for the funding, it shows the contractors and the construction manager that we are committed to this, and it might be a little bit extra push to get those numbers pushed,” Wyers said.
Tuesday’s action moves the city one step closer to putting shovels to the ground for the new facility, which will be built on Farm-to-Market Road 1113 next to Fire Station 2.
