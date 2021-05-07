Thousands gathered for the fourth annual Central Texas Asian Pacific Festival on Sunday.
Organizer Elisha Tiliai said the festival benefits the community.
“It’s important to know your neighbors and in order to know your neighbors you have to understand their culture,” Tiliai said. “So this is our way of saying, hey, this is who we are and we want to share it with you so that you understand and then you can appreciate it too.”
The event at Ogletree Gap Park featured many elements of Asian-Pacific culture, including food, dancing and crafts.
The event started at noon and ran until 8 p.m. Sunday and Tiliai said there were around 5,000 residents that participated last year and she hoped to have at least to 6,000 people stop by this year.
The event also featured some dance performances from Asian-Pacific groups and residents had pulled up chairs to sit in the middle of the park for the show.
