Festivities for the 27th annual Krist Kindl Markt this year include a hot chocolate contest, a carnival and live entertainment.
Scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Dec. 2, the annual market is expected to go until 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Copperas Cove City Park and Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
The event is hosted by the Copperas Cove Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
Hours and events for each day are:
Dec. 2: 4 to 10 p.m.
- Opening ceremony
- Choirs and carolers
- Tree-lighting ceremony
- Hot chocolate competition
Dec. 3: 4 to 10 p.m.
- Market opening ceremony
- Carnival ($20 wristband)
- Live entertainment
- Children’s activities
- Food and market vendors
Dec. 4: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Five Hills Charity Pageant
- Parade (6 p.m.)
- Carnival
- Choirs and carolers
- Live entertainment
- Children’s activities
- Food and market vendors
Dec. 5: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Carnival
- Choirs and carolers
- Live entertainment
- Children’s activities
- Food and market vendors
