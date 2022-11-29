Copperas Cove’s annual Christmas market is set to begin Thursday and go throughout the weekend. This year will mark the 28th annual Krist Kindl Markt.
The annual Christmas market is sponsored by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. It takes place in the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B and features free parking.
Market vendors, food vendors and different activities will line the walkways and grassy areas of the park by the baseball/softball fields and the pond.
Market vendors will sell things such as candles, jams, hand-made gifts or other trinkets.
Krist Kindl Markt goes from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The annual Christmas market used to be held in downtown Copperas Cove, but all festivities have been moved to the park and civic center, including German bingo, which happens inside the Civic Center on Sunday.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, the city will also have its annual tree-lighting ceremony in the park. Mayor Dan Yancey will accompany Santa for the tree-lighting.
A parade is also scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday. The route will be entirely along Avenue D from the cafeteria parking lot of the Copperas Cove High School to the Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
According to Nancy Nelson, interim president of the Cove chamber, as of Tuesday, there will be no carnival at this year’s market due to the vendor backing out at the last minute.
