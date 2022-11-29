Krist Kindl

An annual Christmas market is set for this weekend. This year marks the 28th annual Krist Kindl Markt at the Copperas Cove City Park.

 Herald | File

Copperas Cove’s annual Christmas market is set to begin Thursday and go throughout the weekend. This year will mark the 28th annual Krist Kindl Markt.

The annual Christmas market is sponsored by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. It takes place in the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B and features free parking.

